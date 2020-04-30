Consent Management Market is Projected to Experience Major Revenue By 2027: Cybot, CIVIC, RAKUTEN MARKETING, Piwik PRO

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Consent Management Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global consent management market is expected to reach US$ 717.6 million in 2027, registering a CAGR of 26.9% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

In 2018, Europe accounted for the largest share in the consent management market. APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the consent management market.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the consent management market. The region consists of many developing countries which are witnessing high growth in their information technology and telecommunication sector. The continuous boost in demand for data security and compliance across the region mainly across China, India, Singapore, and Hong Kong as the concern towards the protection of personal data of the employee as well as the customer in the organization is increasing. The continuous growth in the digitalization, as well as government initiatives for the protection of personal and confidential information across the region, is leading towards the adoption of consent management across various organizations.

The key players of consent management market are Consentmanager.net, Cybot, CIVIC, RAKUTEN MARKETING, Piwik PRO, Silktide Ltd, Crownpeak Technology, Inc., TrustArc Inc, OneTrust, LLC, and Trunomi Ltd.

Key findings of the study:

Asia-Pacific countries are witnessing high year-on-year growth during the forecast period. In China, various government initiative for data privacy is leading towards the growth of consent management market. For instance, in January 2019, the Chinese government announced a new national standard on personal information protection. This standard offers a framework used to govern information and communication technology (ICT) industry in China. Thus, the growing operation of IT firms which requires protection from data breaches in China and with the continuous growth in China’s economy the need for consent management is increasing.

The consent management market is segmented based on component, i.e. solution and services. The solution segment holds a prominent market share during the forecast period. The consent management platform has gained momentum in the last one year post the implementation of GDPR. For any business or website in the world, to obtain personal data from Europeans, the task of taking consent first is extremely necessary. Smaller organizations manage the consents easily as there are lesser complications. However, large enterprise utilizes consent management in order to cut down extra costs, streamline data management, and ensure greater capacity coupled with speedy operations.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Consent management market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Consent management market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Consent management market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Consent management market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

