Connected Health and Wellness Devices Market Global Analysis by Key Players Like Omron Healthcare, McKesson, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare

Connected health devices use digital media, mobile devices, and health technology. Connected health devices enable healthcare professionals (HCPs), care givers, and patients to easily access information and improve the health outcomes and quality of healthcare. These devices use technology to diagnose and treat the patient outside the clinics or hospitals. Healthcare programs in remote care like home care, lifestyle & disease management and telehealth are possible only because of connected health devices.

Connected Health and Wellness Devices market – key companies profiled

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Philips Healthcare Company

GE Healthcare, Inc.

Draeger Medical Systems, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Aerotel Medical System Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation.

The Connected Health and Wellness Devices market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-associated diseases, growing health care awareness and shifting of population preference towards a healthy lifestyle. Furthermore, rising initiatives from government and private players is also driving the market.

This report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the Connected Health and Wellness Devices market based on products and applications. This report evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, namely drivers, margins, opportunities and future trends, and provides a thorough pest analysis for all five regions.



