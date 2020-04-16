Connected Cockpit Multi-Domain Controller Market 2020: Industry Share, Trends, Size, Growth Insights by Top Key Players, Demand and Forecast Research to 2025

The Global Connected Cockpit Multi-Domain Controller Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 22% by 2025. The market is growing due to rapidly developing technology and consumer demand for exhaustive media and data processing.

Automotive manufacturers are increasingly providing data features regarding engine control components, power components, and internal and external lighting of the vehicle to stay competitive in the market. A connected cockpit multi-domain controller is used to manage these features efficiently. The demand for multi-domain controller is primarily observed in Asia Pacific and North America.

Increasing consumer demand for top end automobile products equipped with networking technology, infotainment, driver information, and connectivity is driving the market globally. Moreover, penetration of smartphone devices and mobile app ecosystem which enable consumers to experience various media and networking features demand sophisticated multi-domain controller.

Developing countries such as China and India are showing substantial demand for multi-domain controller owing to rising purchase capability and presence of stable automotive demand. This is projected to be a major driving factor resulting into the adoption of multi-domain controller. The industry is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The global multi-domain controller market has been segmented based on bit size, application and region.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Continental AG, Visteon Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Aptiv and Others.

