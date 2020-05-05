Confectionery Coatings Production Declines, However Covid-19 Pandemic May Bring Back Demand in Long Term

Global Confectionery Coatings Market Analysis

Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Confectionery Coatings market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Confectionery Coatings by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.

As per the report, the Confectionery Coatings market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.

Regional Outlook

The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Confectionery Coatings market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.

Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment

The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Confectionery Coatings market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

key participants in the confectionery coatings market are emphasizing on promotional activities of products through social media and marketing campaigns. Additionally, visually appealing designs and colors in confectionery coatings are also supplementing the market growth. At a macroeconomic level, the increase in the price of raw materials of chocolate and confectionery products is disrupting the growth of the confectionery coatings market.

Global Confectionery Coatings Market: Segmentation:

The confectionery coatings market is segmented on the basis of flavor, product type, nature and form.

On the basis of flavor, the confectionery coatings market is segmented into-

Milk chocolate

White chocolate

Dark chocolate

Yoghurt

Fudge

Caramel

Citrus

Berries

Others (Nut butter, spiced flavor)

On the basis of form, the confectionery coatings market is segmented into-

Wafers

Blocks

Others

On the basis of product type, the confectionery coatings market is segmented into-

Biscuits & Cookies

Dried fruits & Nuts

Candies Soft candies Lollipops Bars Canes Toffies Others



On the basis of nature, the confectionery coatings market is segmented into-

Organic

Conventional

Global Confectionery Coatings Market: Examples of some of the market participants in the global confectionery coatings market identified across the value chain include Capol LLC, Cargill, Incorporated, Rascal Confectionery Ltd., The Warrell Corporation, Barry Callebaut AG, Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc., Thew Arnott & Co Ltd, Sweetdreams Limited, Norevo GmbH, Clasen Quality Coatings, Inc., Soyuzsnab, Group of Companies, Alvas Group and Bunge Loders Croklaan amongst others.

Global Confectionery Coatings Market: Key Developments

In 2017, the company Cargill Inc., manufacturer of agri-based ingredients launched a range of clean label coatings and fillings for confection products.

In 2016, the company Thew Arnott & Co Ltd, manufacturer of confectionery ingredients launched a new confectionery coating- zein-based food glazing ingredient, specially targeted at the vegan demo graph.

In 2016, Capoll LLC, a manufacturer of confectionery coatings, developed a new line of confectionery coatings in an organic format. The line includes gum acacia-based confectionery coatings and polishes and sunflower-oil based anti-sticking agents.

Opportunities for Confectionery Coatings Market Participants:

With the rise in prices of the raw materials required for the confectionery coatings market, there is a risk of losing the current consumer base, as they may resort to cheaper alternatives. Manufacturers can instead pass down this increase to the consumers. This can be strategically achieved by marketing the confectionery products as premium and value added. This will ensure that high-end consumers remain loyal contributors to the growth of the confectionery coatings market.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from confectionery coatings industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of confectionery coatings. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report aims to address the following pressing questions related to the Confectionery Coatings market:

What is the structure of the Confectionery Coatings market in region 1? What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Confectionery Coatings market? How are market players adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the impact of the new food trends such as ‘clean-label’ and ‘free-from’ on the global Confectionery Coatings market? Which region is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period?

