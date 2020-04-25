Cone Beam Imaging Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- PLANMECA GROUP, CURVE BEAM LLC, DENTSPLY SIRONA,

The latest Cone Beam Imaging market study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the major strategies, corporate models, and market shares of the most noticeable players in this market. The study offers a thorough analysis of the key persuading factors, market figures in terms of revenues, segmental data, regional data, and country-wise data. This study can be described as most wide-ranging documentation that comprises all the aspects of the evolving Cone Beam Imaging market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are CARESTREAM HEALTH, INC. (SUBSIDIARY OF ONEX CORPORATION), DANAHER CORPORATION, PLANMECA GROUP, DENTSPLY SIRONA, VATECH CO., LTD., CEFLA S.C., ASAHI ROENTGEN IND. CO., LTD, J. MORITA MFG. CORP, CURVE BEAM LLC, PREXION CORPORATION, etc.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Dental cone beam imaging is an advanced type of x-ray machine which is used when regular dental or facial x-rays are not sufficient. This equipment produces three dimensional (3-D) images of teeth, soft tissues, nerve pathways, and bone in a single scan. In cone-beam CT, an x-ray beam in the shape of a cone is moved around the patient to obtain a large number of high-quality images, which are also referred to as views.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Cone beam imaging market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to growing incidences of dental disorders, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, and increasing application areas of cone beam imaging. Moreover, technological advancements, strategic mergers, and acquisitions by the market players is likely to create opportunity during the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global cone beam imaging market is segmented on the basis of application, patient position and end user. Based on application, the market is segmented as dental applications, and other. Based on patient position, the market is segmented as standing/seated position, supine position, and seated position. The end user segment is further divided into hospitals, private practices, academic and research institutes.

The report analyzes factors affecting cone beam imaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the cone beam imaging market in these regions.

Cone Beam Imaging Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

