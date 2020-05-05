Concrete Repair Mortar Market Research Report 2020-2025 | Industry Trends, Growth & Forecast | Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled ‘Global Concrete Repair Mortar Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global concrete repair mortar market will witness a moderate growth in the forecast period of 2020-2025, aided by the rising demand from the transport infrastructure and construction repair sectors globally.

Get a Free Sample Report For Market Study: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&id=122&flag=B

Concrete repair mortars are used to restore, repair and reinforce infrastructure. They protect infrastructures from structural damage which are liable to occur due to water and chemical intrusion into the structure. Since, mortars are a combination of cementitious materials, water, and other granular aggregates, the growth of the global concrete repair mortar market is aided by the growth of the cement market. In 2018, the total production of cement globally was 4.3 billion metric tons.

The construction industry is also a major driver of the concrete repair market and is expected to grow at CAGR of around 4% in the forecast period of 2020-2025. Globally, the construction industry is witnessing a robust growth with both public and private players investing heavily in infrastructure projects. The rising construction repair sector, buoyed by the increasing preference for maintaining and repairing old infrastructure over building new infrastructure from scratch, is driving the demand for concrete repair mortars. These mortars fortify and restore infrastructure by protecting against corrosion, cracks, and water and chemical damage. They are also used for cosmetic repairs and reprofiling of infrastructure.

Read Full Report With Table Of Contents- https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/concrete-repair-mortar-market

Transportation infrastructure, which is also a key application sector for concrete repair mortars, is witnessing a healthy growth with governments in emerging economies increasingly focusing on infrastructural developments. Rapid population growth globally has added to the increased traffic leading to the rising demand for transportation infrastructure. The compounding traffic has also put an added pressure on the existing infrastructure, which is in constant need of upkeep. Concrete repair mortars prolong the life and sustainability of these transportation infrastructures by increasing their structural strength while also repairing the wear and tear caused by fluctuating weather conditions. They also repair structural damage like potholes, ensuring that transportation infrastructures like roads remain safe and durable.

The Asia Pacific is a leading market for transportation infrastructure and is also a key market for concrete-repair mortars. The Asia Pacific market is expected to keep growing in the coming years with the rapidly rising construction and infrastructure sectors, especially in countries like China and India. In mature economies like the US, Germany, and Australia consumers are expected to spend more on the repair and upkeep of old infrastructure, adding further impetus to the concrete repair market.

Market Analysis by Type:

Cementitious Repair Mortars Epoxy-Based Mortars

Concrete repair mortars are categorised as cementitious repair mortars and epoxy-based mortars.

Market Analysis by Application Method:

Wet/Spray Applied Hand/Trowel Applied Form & Pour Applied

Based on the method of application, concrete repair mortars can be divided as wet/spray applied, hand/trowel applied, and form and pour applied repair mortars.

Market Analysis by End-Use:

Commercial & Institutional Buildings Industrial Facilities Stadiums & Parking Structures Roads, Bridges & Tunnels Wastewater & Water Treatment Facilities Others

They find their end use in commercial and institutional buildings, industrial facilities, stadiums and parking structures, roads, bridges and tunnels, wastewater and water treatment facilities, among others.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the concrete repair mortar is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Concrete repair mortars are categorised as cementitious repair mortars and epoxy-based mortars. Based on the method of application, concrete repair mortars can be divided as wet/spray applied, hand/trowel applied, and form and pour applied repair mortars. They find their end use in commercial and institutional buildings, industrial facilities, stadiums and parking structures, roads, bridges and tunnels, wastewater and water treatment facilities, among others. Region-wise, the concrete repair mortar is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

Due to its low cost, high efficiency and easy availability, the manual method for the application of concrete repair mortar is preferred in the market. Cementitious mortar dominates the concrete-repair mortars market owing to its high tensile strength, ease of use, and cost-efficiency. Cementitious mortars are eco-friendlier than epoxy-based concrete repair mortars which help in its market growth with consumers becoming more environmentally conscious. The global concrete repair mortars are witnessing rising demand in infrastructural segments like commercial and institutional buildings, parking structures, and roads, bridges and tunnels. Asia Pacific leads the concrete repair mortar market with growing construction industry and increasing focus on the maintenance of existing infrastructure, especially in countries like India and China.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report analyses the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) market of concrete repair mortars according to their types, end-use and regional markets. The report provides the installation cost of the different types of concrete repair mortar. It also analyses the trade data of the major exporting and importing countries by their value and volume for the market in the year 2019. It gives an in-depth insight into the regional price trends of concrete repair mortars for the periods 2015-2019 and 2020-2025.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

Sika AG (OTCMKTS: SXYAY) Fosroc International Limited Saint-Gobain Corporation (OTCMKTS: CODYY) BASF SE (OTCMKTS: BASFY) Mapei S.P.A. Pidilite Industries Limited (NSE: PIDILITIND) Flexcrete Technologies Ltd The Euclid Chemical Company

Related Links:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/insulation-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/stainless-steel-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com