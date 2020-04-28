Comprehensive Study: Europe Vending Machine Market & Numbers by Category (Hot & Cold Beverages, Snack & Food) Machine, Country, Company Analysis



Europe is one of the matured markets in terms of the adoption of self-servicing technology, such as vending machines. Vending machines are automatic machines that dispense different products when payment mode is inserted in the machine. The growing demand for cashless systems and connected devices among the younger generation across various European countries have surged the numbers of vending machine in this region. According to Renub Research; Europe Vending Machine Market will be more than US$ 25 Billion by the year 2025.

The factors that are driving this market are healthy economic condition, increasing purchase of healthy foods, rise of cashless payments. Besides, vending machine technology continues to offer the latest technologies like ID card identification, Face recognition to check buying customer’s history. The healthy economic condition of Europe is one of the main factors for executing self-services technology with its application in different industries. Although it has got some challenges like Food safety issues and low-power mode, Health and safety legislation is further hampering the market growth.

Renub Research report titled “Europe Vending Machine Market & Numbers by Category (Hot & Cold Beverages, Snack & Food) Machine, Country (Italy, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Netherlands and Rest of Europe), Company Analysis (Azkoyen Group, Honeywell International Inc., Aramark Corporation, Selecta, Compass Group and Compass Group, Plc)” provides a detailed analysis of Europe Vending Machine Market.

By Category; Hot Beverage Market is the leading category in Europe Vending Machine

The number of vending machines used in Europe was XXXX Million units, and the number of vends increased by XXXX in 2018.

By Country; Italy dominates Europe Vending Machine Market among all other countries

In these sections, we have given complete insight into European countries’ machine base, revenue, and number of vends of countries such as Italy, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Netherlands, and the Rest of Europe. Besides, Italy is the also leading European manufacturer of Vending machines.

All the companies have been studied from two points

Recent Developments

Sales Analysis

Company Analysis

Honeywell International Inc.

Selecta, Compass Group

Compass Group, Plc

Aramark Corporation

Azkoyen Group

Countries – Vending Machine Market

Italy

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Categories – Market & Numbers of Europe Vending Machines

Hot Beverage Machine

Cold Beverage Machine

Snack & Food Machine

