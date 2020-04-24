Competitive Analysis of Pancreatic and Bile Duct Cancer Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018

This report provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for pancreatic and bile duct cancer. It provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for pancreatic and bile duct cancer, and features dormant and discontinued products.

Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1894423

Pancreatic cancer is a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells are found in the tissues of the pancreas, a large gland situated in the abdominal cavity that is responsible for the secretion of digestive fluids and insulin. Signs and symptoms include upper abdominal pain, yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes (jaundice), loss of appetite, weight loss, depression and blood clots.

Predisposing factors include age, gender, smoking, diabetes and family history. Treatments include surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy. There are 759 products in development for this indication.

Bile duct cancer or cholangiocarcinoma are tumors that occur in the bile ducts, a series of tubes in the biliary tract that are essential for the secretion of bile, which plays an important role in digestion. Symptoms include discomfort in the abdomen, loss of appetite, fevers and weight loss. Treatment includes chemotherapy and radiation therapy. There are 133 products in development for this indication.

Molecular targets acted on by products in development for pancreatic and bile duct cancer include vascular endothelial growth factor receptors, programmed cell death protein 1 and signal transducer and activator of transcription 3. Companies operating in this pipeline space include Novartis, Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca.

Scope

Which companies are the most active within the pipeline for pancreatic and bile duct cancer?

Which pharmaceutical approaches are most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?

To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?

What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened within this field?

Inquire More About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1894423

Reasons to buy

Understand the overall pipeline, with an at-a-glance overview of all products in therapeutic development for each indication

Assess the products in development in granular detail, with an up-to-date overview of each individual pipeline program in each indication, and a comprehensive picture of recent updates and milestones for each

Analyze the companies, institutions and universities currently operating in the pipeline, and the products being fielded by each of these

Understand the composition of the pipeline in terms of molecule type, molecular target, mechanism of action and route of administration

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/