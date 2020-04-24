Companion Diagnostics Market 2020-2025 | Size, Share, Price & Report | EXPERTMARKETRESEARCH.com

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Companion Diagnostics Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global companion diagnostics market stood at a value of around USD 2.1 billion in 2019. The industry is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 26% between 2020 and 2025 to attain a value of USD 8.4 billion by 2025.

The global companion diagnostics market is being driven by the rapid advancement in the field of drug and diagnostic technologies and the growing consumer preference for personalised medicines. The growing incidences of infectious diseases and cancer are supporting the industry further. The polymerase chain reaction or PCR segment, among other technologies, dominated the global industry owing to its cost-effectiveness, and high specificity and sensitivity, further making it useful for simple automated platforms. The North America dominated the industry, within which the United States served as the major contributor to the industry.

The increasing investment in industry-leading capabilities and R&D to accelerate innovation and address emerging healthcare needs is aiding the growth of the global companion diagnostics market further. In March 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, and QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN), a leading global provider of molecular diagnostics and sample preparation technologies, unanimously approved Thermo Fisher’s proposal to acquire QIAGEN for €39 per share in cash, expanding specialty diagnostics portfolio with attractive molecular diagnostics capabilities, including infectious disease testing, and complementing leading life sciences offering with innovative solutions and technologies. Further, the recent outbreak of coronavirus in China, which is spreading quickly across the globe, is leading manufacturers to offer quick solutions. QIAGEN is quickly responding and providing solutions to restrict the spread of the coronavirus and in February 2020, the company announced worldwide shipments of QIAstat-Dx test kits to detect novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, as this newly developed QIAstat-Dx Respiratory Panel test kits can quickly differentiate novel coronavirus from 21 other pathogens implicated in serious respiratory syndromes. Such developments are expected to further aid the growth of the global companion diagnostics market over the forecast period.

Market Breakup by Product & Service:

Assay Kits and Reagents

Software and Services

Market Breakup by Technology:

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Immunohistochemistry

In Situ Hybridization

Next-Generation Sequencing

Other Technologies

Market Breakup by Indication:

Oncology

Neurology



Market Breakup by End Use:

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Reference Laboratories

Other End Users

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Findings of the Report:

The global companion diagnostics market is being driven by the growing health awareness among consumers and the rising preference for personalised medicines.

The growing incidences of cancer across the globe are providing further impetus to the industry.

Increased R&D activities pertaining to targeted therapies is aiding the industry further.

The growing investment in the health care sector by various government and private organisations, particularly in the emerging nations, is providing a further boost to the industry.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global companion diagnostics market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The report offers historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) market information for the product and services, end-use, technology, indication, and regional markets for the global companion diagnostics industry.

It also provides an assessment of the industry based on the Porter’s Five Forces model, along with giving a SWOT analysis of the market.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (OTCMKTS: RHHBY)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A)

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO)

Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: ABT)

Biomérieux SA (OTCMKTS: BMXMF)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc (NASDAQ: MYGN)

Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

