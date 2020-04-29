Colostrum Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2021

The colostrum market has been segmented by product into whole colostrum, skim colostrum and specialty colostrum, out of which, the specialty colostrum is anticipated to dominate the colostrum market by gaining a highest market share. The demand for colostrum in infant nutrition, nutritional food, functional supplement and others depending on its ability to improve immune system is one of the major factors that are anticipated to propel the growth of colostrum market with significant revenue by the end of the forecast period.

The global market of colostrum was estimated at a market valuation of USD 1.3 Billion in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 1.6 Billion by the end of 2021 by expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5 % over the forecast period owing to the rising health awareness among the consumers.

In the regional segment, the colostrum market of Asia Pacific dominates the overall colostrum market across the globe by holding the market share of around 39.5% owing to the rise in personal disposable income of consumers with India and China holding the major market share in this region which is further expected to propel the growth of Asia-Pacific colostrum market to reach new heights. Further, the North America accounts for 37.2% share of the global colostrum market with the U.S. as the major market share holder in this region and is expected to lead in near future. This can be attributed to increasing health concerns among the consumers. At present, with 22.5% share in the global colostrum market, Europe promises a decent growth in colostrum market owing to rising awareness of health benefits associated with colostrum.

Need for Strong Immune System to Drive the Market

Increasing awareness regarding health benefits to boost the immune system with consumption of colostrum powder combined with its anti-aging properties are some of the reasons that are expected to benefit the expansion of colostrum market. Further, the rising adoption of the organic colostrum-based goods is believed to supplement the growth of the market across the globe.

However, high cost, lack of product awareness and stringent government regulations are likely to hamper the growth of the colostrum market in the near future.

The report titled “Colostrum Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021” delivers detailed overview of the colostrum market in terms of market segmentation by application, by form, by distribution channel, by product type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Colostrum Market which includes company profiling of NOW Foods, Sterling Technologies, APS BioGroup, Zenith Nutrition, Symco Inc., The Renegade Pharmacist, Swanson Health Products, Canadian Protein and Lee Biosolutions.The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the colostrum market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

