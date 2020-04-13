Collagen Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global collagen market demand was estimated at 920.1 tons in 2019. It is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing end-use applications such as growing usage in the food and beverage industry along with upsurge in demand from cosmetics industry is anticipated to drive the demand.

The product also finds extensive application in the healthcare industry. The food and beverage industry is expected to be a major contributor to rising demand for gelatin and hydrolyzed collagen. The product is an essential protein for the human body and has multiple nutritional, skin, and health benefits. However, concerns regarding the transfer of diseases from certain raw material sources have hindered market growth. The industry is regulated by laws and regulations governing animal-based raw materials and ingredients used in collagen production.

Key players in the market operate through limited production capacities with the product-manufacturing units located close to the source of raw material, leading to low procurement costs. In addition, companies are involved in distribution of the product through vast distribution networks spread across major consuming economies in Europe and North America.

Demand for the product is expected to surge due to growing end-use applications, changing consumer preferences and lifestyles, increasing disposable income, and rising awareness regarding health and personal care. Developing economies of Asia Pacific, including China, India, and Malaysia, are anticipated to experience robust market growth over the next few years.

The European Parliament has been instrumental in framing such regulations. Collagen manufacturers as well as end users in Europe are required to comply with specifications and requirements notified by the regulations. Specifications associated with the procurement and testing of raw materials of animal origin for human consumption might make the process of raw material procurement slightly cumbersome and hinder the manufacturing process.

Source Insights

Bovine, porcine, poultry, and marine are the four main sources required to manufacture collagen. Collagen from bovine source accounted for a substantial volume share of nearly 35.0% in 2019, due to easy availability of bovine based raw material and comparatively lower prices than porcine and marine. However, concerns regarding the transfer of diseases such as bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) to humans owing to the consumption of bovine is anticipated to restrain the growth of bovine based collagen over the forecast period.

Marine-based sources are expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, registering a revenue-based CAGR of 7.3%. Marine collagen is superior to that of bovine or porcine sources, owing to its high absorption rate and bioavailability. However, marine collagen costs relatively higher than bovine and porcine variants, which is expected to restrain segment growth.

Product Insights of Collagen Market

The gelatin segment dominated the collagen market in 2019 owing to substantial demand for the product as a food stabilizer. The growth of the fishing industry in India and China has attracted gelatin manufacturers in Asia Pacific to use fish as a raw material for gelatin production. Demand for gelatin in developing economies is also expected to be driven by lifestyle and dietary changes, leading to increased consumption of gelatin.

The market for hydrolyzed collagen is anticipated to register the fastest growth over the forecast period, backed by its increasing use in the healthcare sector for tissue repair and dental applications. Increasing efforts by companies to use hydrolyzed collagen in the treatment of bone related disorders such as osteoarthritis have favored segment growth.

Application Insights of Collagen Market

Key applications include food and beverages, healthcare, and cosmetics. Healthcare was the largest application segment in 2019 and is forecast to retain its dominant position over the forecast period, accounting for 48% share of the market volume in 2027. The product is gaining popularity in the healthcare sector as a bone void filler owing to its ability to encourage bone development. Increasing demand for collagen sponges to carry proteins in bone repairing treatments is expected to drive segment growth over the forecast period.

The food and beverages segment is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period owing to spurring demand for dietary supplements and functional food and beverages in North America and Europe. Rising popularity of the product as a cosmetic ingredient to prevent ageing effects such as wrinkles is expected to open new market avenues by 2027.

Collagen is used to manufacture wound covers, which have a high demand as a dressing material for severe burns and sores. These wound covers can absorb tissue secretions, which results in faster healing of the affected area. In addition, these dressing materials act as a shield against bacterial infection and mechanical harms. As a result, the demand for collagen is expected to increase in treatments involving human surgeries. Collagen wound dressings can be used for partial- and full-thickness wounds, wounds with minimal to heavy exudate, skin grafts and skin donation sites, second-degree burns, granulating, or necrotic wounds, and chronic non-healing wounds.

Regional Insights of Collagen Market

The market for collagen in North America is expected to be driven by the growth of various end-user industries such as healthcare, cosmetics, and food and beverage. In addition, the market in the region is expected to be positively influenced by the rising preference for health drinks among consumers. The regional market is expected to benefit from the presence of a strong healthcare industry coupled with high public expenditure on healthcare, primarily in U.S. The demand for collagen in Mexico and Canada is expected to be driven by the ascending demand for gummy confectionery products.

Europe was the largest regional segment in the market in 2019, in terms of volume. The regional market is likely to benefit from the presence of major sugar confectionery manufacturers such as Britannia Superfine and Astir. High growth of the meat processing industry in this region has also fueled product demand. The region has a sizable number of slaughterhouses, which, in turn, has encouraged product manufacturers to set up their plants in this region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the most lucrative region over the forecast period with a volume-based CAGR of 6.6%. The region exhibits the presence of a well-established meat processing industry, coupled with high expenditure on industrial development by governing agencies to propel economic development. In addition, high investments in research and development activities to produce collagen-based products are expected to favor market growth.

Market Share Insights of Collagen Market

The global market is anticipated to witness substantial growth owing to the presence of prominent players. Some of the key companies operating in the industry are Collagen Matrix; Koninklijke DSM N.V.; Rousselot BV; CONNOILS LLC; and Advanced BioMatrix, Inc. These companies are actively involved in research and development of advanced products that provide additional options such as customizable emulsification and gelling with respect to product manufacturing. These players operate in multiple locations and market their products through numerous sales networks across the globe, including third-party distribution channels.

Industry players operate in multiple locations with manufacturing facilities situated near abundant sources of raw materials and carry out distribution through several sales locations across the area of operation. Therefore, most of the leading vendors are focusing on strengthening their market position in emerging and local markets, especially in Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa, through geographic expansions and strategic alliances.

