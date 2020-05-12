Cold Heading Machine Market Growth Analysis by Technology, Size, Share and Top Key Players During 2017-2022

The global cold heading machine market which was estimated at USD 3567.75 million in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 4383.81 million by 2020. In the year 2016, more than 30% of the market share was accounted by the automobile industry. The major driving factors for this market are the growth in automotive industry and the rising demand for machine tools. However, this market also faces certain drawbacks such as the slowdown in the Chinese economy and setbacks in European machine tool manufacturing.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064138

The process of forming heads of rivets, wooden screw blanks, machine screw blanks and similar products by using different techniques like upsetting, forward extrusion and backward extrusion along the lengths of a wire while it’s cold is known as cold heading. A cold header is the equipment that enables this process wherein the wire from a coil is fed into a machine which is then cut off and headed.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by type:

Single-Die

Two-Die Three-Stroke

Multi-station Header

Other

Segmentation by application:

Automotive

Aerospace &Defence

industrial / Machinery & Equipment

electrical appliances

Segmentation based on tooling:

Dies

Punches

Segmentation based on geography:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle-East & Africa

South America

Opportunities

The emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region have made the global cold heading machine market an area of great potential and opportunities. There is an increased growth in the usage of industrial products and hence makes this market more relevant today. The cold headed machinery has more inclination towards the manufacturers looking for reliable machine parts production with economical savings. As per the current market of mergers and acquisitions, the bigger organizations are acquiring smaller companies driving higher innovations utilizing their core competencies.

Request For Sample Request:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064138

Key Players

Asahi Sunac Corporation, Carlo Salvi, Chun Yu Group (Chun Zu Machinery Ind. Co. Ltd.), Erdely, ESSEBI s.r.l., GFM, Harbin Rainbow Technology Co.,Ltd., HateburUmformmaschinen AG, LandeeWoen Factory Co. Ltd., Manassero, Nakashimada Engineering Works Ltd., National Machinery LLC, NEDSCHROEF Machinery, Ningbo Sijin Machinery Co.,Ltd., Sacma Group, Sakamura USA Inc., Samrat Machine Tools, Seika Sangyo GmbH, SouthWind International, Tanisaka Iron Works, Ltd., Wrentham Tool Group LLC, Yeswin Group, Yixing JUFENG Machinery Co., ltd.

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609