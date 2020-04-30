Cocoa Processing Market to Cross 4.61 Million Tons By 2025 | Expert Market Research

Cocoa bean is derived from the cocoa tree which belongs to the species Theobroma cacao. Being native to the Amazon region, it grows well in hot, rainy and tropical climates. Earlier considered a very important crop in Central and South America, the popularity of cocoa has today spread all around the world. Cocoa bean contains a number of healthful compounds which include phenylethylamine, theobromine, polyphenols, essential vitamins, minerals, potassium and copper. It also provides various health benefits such as improved cardiovascular and brain health, and relief from high blood pressure, cholesterol, obesity, constipation, diabetes, bronchial asthma, cancer, chronic fatigue syndrome and various neurodegenerative diseases.

Cocoa bean serves as a key feedstock for cocoa processing plants which process it into different forms such as cocoa liquor, cocoa butter, cocoa cakes and cocoa powder. These processed cocoa products currently find numerous applications in a number of industries. Cocoa powder with its unique flavour, is widely used as a colouring agent as well as in the preparation of chocolate milk, biscuits, syrups, ice cream, cakes and other confectionery products. On the other hand, cocoa butter is used in the production of soaps, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products. These wide-ranging applications of processed cocoa have facilitated the growth of the global cocoa processing market. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the market reached a volume of 4.34 Million Tons in 2019 and is further expected to reach 4.61 Million Tons by 2025.

Expert Market Research has analysed the global cocoa processing market according to type, major regions and top players:

Market breakup by Type:

Cocoa Butter Cocoa Powder

Market breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Key findings from the report:

Two major types of processed cocoa products are cocoa butter and cocoa powder. Region-wise, Europe dominated the market with the majority of the market share. It was followed by Africa, North America, South America and Asia-Pacific. Being fragmented in nature, the global cocoa processing market is surrounded by a number of small and big players. Some of these players include Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Incorporated., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Blommer Chocolate Company, Mondelez International, Inc., Guan Chong Cocoa Manufacturer Sdn. Bhd., Nestlé S.A, Olam International, ECOM Agroindustrial Corporation Ltd, and among Others.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

BARRY CALLEBAUT/ADR (OTCMKTS: BRRLY) Cargil Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) Blommer MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Guan Chong Nestle S.A. (OTCMKTS: NSRGY) Ferrero BT Cocoa Ecom Cocoa

