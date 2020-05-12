Coal Tar Pitch Market Analysis With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Trends, Demand, Future Opportunity Outlook 2023

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Coal Tar Pitch Market, By Application (Aluminium Smelters and Graphite Electrode and Others), By Region (North America, Europe and CIS, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Russia, Norway, Iceland, China, Australia, India, Brazil, U.A.E and Bahrain).

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Coal Tar Pitch Market: Analysis By Application (Aluminium Smelters, Graphite Electrode, Others), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023 – By Region (N. America, S. America, MEA, Europe & CIS, APAC), By Country (U.S, Canada, Russia, Norway, Iceland, China, Australia, India, Brazil, UAE, Bahrain)”, the global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.8 % during 2018 – 2023.

The segment of Aluminium smelters witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of rising consumption of aluminium by end user industries especially by automotive and construction. Amongst the regions, APAC accounts for the largest regional share in the global Coal Tar Pitch market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of APAC region include growing application of aluminium by industries such as automotive, construction, packaging etc which drives aluminium industry which in turn propels growth in coal tar pitch market. Surging economy, rising net disposable income coupled with growing awareness and penetration of end use products is further expected to support market growth.

The report titled “Global Coal Tar Pitch Market: Analysis By Application (Aluminium Smelters, Graphite Electrode, Others), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023 – By Region (N. America, S. America, MEA, Europe & CIS, APAC), By Country (U.S, Canada, Russia, Norway, Iceland, China, Australia, India, Brazil, UAE, Bahrain)” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Coal Tar Pitch Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Coal Tar Pitch market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Coal Tar Pitch Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023

• Global Coal Tar Pitch Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Application – Aluminium Smelters, Graphite Electrodes and Others

Regional Markets – North America, Europe and CIS, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Global Coal Tar Pitch Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Application – Aluminium Smelters, Graphite Electrodes and Others

Country Analysis – U.S, Canada, Russia, Norway, Iceland, China, Australia, India, Brazil, U.A.E, Bahrain

• Coal Tar Pitch Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Application – Aluminium Smelters, Graphite Electrodes and Others

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Company Analysis – Himadri Specialty Chemicals Ltd., Rain Industries Limited, Koppers Holdings Inc., JFE Holdings, Shanxi Coking Company, Coopers Creek Chemical Company and Shandong Gude Chemical Co., Ltd

