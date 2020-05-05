Cloud MFT Services Market – What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth?

One of the safe and reliable mode of transfer of data to, from and between clouds is fulfilled by MFT in cloud. The files can be transferred between businesses irrespective of size. The cloud MFT services has grown in heaps and has enabled organizations to develop customised applications for ease of business operations. The exponential demand for safe and secure transfer of big data through cloud transferring has pushed MFT(managed file transfer) to the top of many business agendas. The projected cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of the Global Cloud MFT Services Market is XX.XX percent from 2017 to 2021.

Market Segment and Share

With the estimation that the Global Cloud MFT Services Market to grow at XX.XX percent CAGR, the market is heavily driven by data exchanges between businesses. The need for fulfilling the customer requirements has resulted in segmentation of the market on the basis of the type, end user and on the basis of geography.

Further segmentation on the basis of:

Type- Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud

End Users- Government, Retail, Energy Utility, Telecommunication, BFSI, etc.

Geographies- Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa

Driving Force

The major driving factors for the Global Cloud MFT Services Marketare the need for improving and increasing corporate agility, need to reduce the rising cost of data exchange, data security and increasing the awareness of FTP risks.

Major Plyers in the Market

Major players in the Global Cloud MFT Services Market are IBM Corporation, Axway, Citrix ShareFile, Oracle Corporation, Tibco, Software AG, and Accellion Corporation.

