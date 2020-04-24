Cloud Based Payroll Software Market Opportunities, Key Players, Demand, Business Growth, Global Trends Analysis by 2027

Market Overview:

The global cloud based payroll software market valued at US$ 7.34 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 17.39 Bn by 2027.

The cloud-based payroll infrastructure is maintained and hosted by the third party server and the cost of implementation of cloud-based solutions is lower than that of the on-premise solutions. Further, the use of multiple platforms to manage different HR processes is impractical and time consuming. An edge that cloud-based payroll software have is their ability to offer just about any HR management need. Apart from payroll, these solutions also offer time and attendance along with HR and benefits administration competences all from a single platform. Such benefits are expected to fuel the cloud based payroll software market growth globally.

Cloud Based Payroll Software Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Cloud Based Payroll Software Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

The reports cover key market developments in the Cloud Based Payroll Software as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the Cloud Based Payroll Software are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market Cloud Based Payroll Software in the world market.

High Cloud Based Payroll Software growth opportunity in ASEAN market

Several countries in the region have experienced the emergence of cloud infrastructure in Asia Pacific lately, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of cloud based payroll software market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Among the Asia Pacific countries, China contributed the maximum market share in 2018, owing to the presence of large number of industries with huge employee base per company.

Organizational Size Insights

The global cloud based payroll software market by organizational size was led by SMEs. Today, many accountants, payroll bureaus and small business owners manage payments to employees and suppliers. This process can be highly manual and involve insecure file transfers between different software solutions and systems. Accountants and payroll bureaus that manage this process on behalf of several clients and across multiple bank accounts find this manually intensive process time-consuming and error prone. Currently, SMEs are also opting for cloud-based solutions in order to bring efficiency to work, which is driving the global cloud based payroll software market.

Company Profiles

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Ceridian HCM, Inc

Intuit, Inc

Oracle Corporation

Paychex, Inc.

Paycom Software, Inc.

The Sage Group plc

SAP SE

Xero Ltd.

Zenefits

TOC points of the market report:

Market size & stocks

Market trends and dynamics

Market drivers and opportunities

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in the industry

Marketing channel development trend

Market positioning

Pricing strategy

Brand strategy

Target client

