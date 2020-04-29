The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments.

The Insight Partners provides specialized and in-depth study of the clinical trial imaging industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global clinical trial imaging market with detailed market segmentation by modality, products & services, end user, and geography. The global clinical trial imaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Rising number of contract research organization, increase in geriatric population with chronic diseases, growth in R&D investments is expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, emerging of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and small and portable equipment are expected to provide opportunity for the growth of clinical trial imaging market during the forecast period.

Top Players Involving in this Study:

1. Bioclinica

2. PAREXEL International Corporation

3. ICON plc

4. IXICO plc

5. Intrinsic Imaging, LLC

6. ERT Clinical

7. BioTelemetry, Inc.

8. Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies

9. Medical Metrics

10. Prism Clinical Imaging

North America is expected to dominate the global clinical trial imaging market due to higher R&D expenditure, rising number of CROs, and increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Moreover, Asian market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in global market owing to the growing industrialization, urbanization, and high per capita income.

The clinical trial imaging market is segmented based on modality as, magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, ultrasound, positron emission tomography, X-ray, and echocardiography.

Based on the products & services market is categorized as services and software.

Based on the end user, the market is segmented as pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic & government research institutes, and biotechnology companies.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

2 Key Takeaways

3 Clinical Trial Imaging Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Clinical Trial Imaging Market – By Modality

3.2.2 Clinical Trial Imaging Market – By Products & Services

3.2.3 Clinical Trial Imaging Market – By End User

3.2.4 Clinical Trial Imaging Market – By Region

3.2.4.1 By Country

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South and Central America – PEST Analysis

4 Clinical Trial Imaging Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

