Cleanroom Technology Market To Extend An Assessed Value Of USD 4,290.1 Million By 2020

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research titled Global Market Study on Cleanroom Technology: Consumables to Witness Highest Growth by 2020, the global cleanroom technology market was valued at USD 3,156.0 million in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2014 to 2020 to reach an estimated value of USD 4,290.1 million by 2020.

Cleanroom refers to an enclosed space constructed in such a manner so as to control the concentration of airborne particles such as particulates (dust, hair), chemicals (oil, grease), microorganisms (bacteria, fungus), and radiations. Additionally, temperature, humidity, pressure, electrostatic charge, magnetic flux, and other factors in cleanrooms can also be maintained as per the requirement.

Globally, the cleanroom technology market is witnessing significant growth due to growing regulatory concerns regarding the packaging, manufacturing, and processing of better quality products, and safety of the working personnel. Additionally, increasing demand for sterilized pharmaceutical formulations, and development of new biologics and its wide applications in the medical devices industry is driving the growth of the cleanroom technology market.

However, factors such as lack of skilled professionals and high cost associated with the setting up and maintenance of cleanrooms are restraining the growth of the global market for cleanroom technology.

North America is the largest segment in the global cleanroom technology market. This is due to technological advancements and growing applications of cleanroom technology in the region. The North American market for cleanroom technology was valued at USD 1,209.3 million in 2014 and is expected to reach USD 1,580.8 million by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.6%.

In terms of type, cleanroom consumables are the fastest-growing segment. In terms of construction, standard/drywall cleanroom is the largest segment in the global cleanroom technology market. Cleanroom technology has wide applications in the pharmaceutical industry.