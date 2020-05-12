Citric Acid Market Research Report 2020-2025 | Size, Share, Price, COVID-19 Analysis & Impact by Expert Market Research

Citric acid is a natural and weak organic acid with the chemical formula, C6H8O7. It is commonly found in citrus fruits like lemons, lime, oranges, grapefruits, etc. It is a popular food additive and harmless preservative that helps in stabilizing and preserving food products.

Citric acid is widely used in beverages as an organic acidulant, for controlling the growth of organism, adjusting pH and enhancing flavours. It is also used in bathroom cleaners and detergents as it chelates with metals in hard water, producing foam which helps in removing stains without the need of softening the water. Owing to its safe and non-toxic nature, pleasant acid taste, high water solubility, chelating and buffering properties, citric acid is also used in pharmaceuticals including cosmetics. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global citric acid market reached a volume of 2.60 Million Tons in 2019 and is further expected to reach 3.29 Million Tons by 2025.

The production of citric acid witnessed a steady growth during 2015-2019. Rising demand for organic additives in the food as well as the pharmaceutical sectors couple with changing consumer preference for convenient and safe food products are driving the market of citric acid. Prohibition on the use of phosphate by environmental regulatory authorities and its replacement by citric acid has also added to the market growth. Some other factors stimulating the market are population growth, increasing disposable income and improving living standards.

Market breakup by End-use:

Food and Beverages

Household Detergents and Cleaners

Pharmaceuticals Food

Market breakup by Region:

China

US

Europe

Key findings from the report:

The major end-uses of citric acid include food and beverages, household detergents and cleaners, and pharmaceuticals. In 2019, food and beverages represented the largest end-use segment with the majority of the market share.

Region-wise, China dominated the market with a share of more than a half of the total global production in 2019. It was followed by US and Europe.

Being fragmented in nature, the global citric acid market is surrounded by a number of players. Some of these players include Weifang Ying Xuan, COFCO Biochemical, Lemon Biochemical, Jungbunzlauer, Tate and Lyle and Cargill.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Weifang Ying Xuan

COFCO Biochemical

Lemon Biochemical

Jungbunzlauer

Tate and Lyle ( OTCMKTS: TATYY )

Cargill

