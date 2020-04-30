Cigarette Lighter Market Research Report by ExpertMarketResearch.com 2020-2025

Cigarette lighter refers to a portable device which is used to ignite various combustible materials. It is made of metal or plastic and comes in a number of sizes, types, and styles. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global cigarette lighter market reached a volume of 15 Billion Units in 2019 and is further expected to reach 18 Billion Units by 2025.

In the last few years, the global smoking prevalence has reduced significantly. As a result of this, there has been a decline in the cigarette sales, particularly in developed regions. This has severely affected the overall growth of the global cigarette lighter market. However, the market continues to pave its way and currently exhibits a slow and steady growth. This can be primarily attributed to a growing demand from emerging regions such as Asia-Pacific with large population base and increasing disposable incomes. With the advancements in technology, the market has also witnessed various changes in terms of design, convenience, prices and product functionality. Manufacturers are coming up with a large variety of cigarette lighters in order to increase their profitability. Moreover, a shift from cigarette lighters to electronic cigarette lighters has also broadened the growth aspects of the market globally.

Expert Market Research has analysed the global cigarette lighter market according to cigarette lighter type, major regions and top players:

Market breakup by Type:

Flint Cigarette Lighter Electronic Cigarette Lighter Others

Market breakup by Region:

North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Key findings from the report:

The different types of cigarette lighters available are flint cigarette lighter, electronic cigarette lighters and others. In 2018, flint cigarette lighter market dominated the market with a share of more than a half of the total global market. The major markets for cigarette lighter are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. The growth in the developed regions has slowed down while the developing regions are witnessing a healthy growth. Being concentrated in nature, the global cigarette lighter market is surrounded by some of the top players. These players include Société BIC, Zippo Manufacturing Company, Swedish Match AB., Flamagas S.A., Baide International Enterprise, and S.T. Dupont, among others. In 2018, BIC was the biggest player with a share of nearly a half of the total global market.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

BIC SA/ADR (OTCMKTS: BICEY) Ronson International Limited Zippo Manufacturing Company SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS: SWMAY.) Flamagas S.A. Baide International Enterprise S.T. Dupont Others

