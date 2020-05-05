DelveInsight’s ‘Chronic Lower Back Pain – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Chronic Lower Back Pain epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Geographies Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017-2030

Chronic Lower Back Pain Understanding

The DelveInsight Chronic Lower Back Pain epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Chronic Lower Back Pain by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Chronic Lower Back Pain in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Chronic Lower Back Pain epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Table of contents:

1 Key Insights

2 Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

2.1 Epidemiology (%) Distribution of CLBP in 2017

2.2 Epidemiology (%) Distribution of CLBP in 2030

3 Executive Summary

4 SWOT Analysis

5 Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP): Disease Background and Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Signs and Symptoms

5.3 Causes and Risk Factors

5.4 Genetics of Chronic Lower Back Pain

5.5 Pathophysiology

5.5.1 Degenerative Cascade

5.5.2 Mechanistic factors involved behind the cause of CLBP

5.5.3 Neuroplasticity and central sensitization

5.5.4 Connective tissue remodeling in CLBP

5.5.5 Effect of connective tissue pathology on sensory afferent modulation

5.5.6 CLBP and Connective Tissue Remodeling

5.5.7 Pathophysiological model

5.6 Type of pain

5.6.1 Diskogenic pain

5.6.2 Lumbar spinal stenosis

5.6.3 Sacroiliac pain

5.6.4 Facet-joint pain

5.6.5 Radicular pain

5.6.6 Muscular pain

5.7 Diagnosis

5.7.1 Clinical History

5.7.2 Physical Examination

5.7.3 Imaging Guidelines

5.7.4 Assessment of Pain

6 Epidemiology Methodology

7 Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM

7.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM

7.4. Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM

7.5. Age – Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM

7.6. Severity Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM

8 United States Epidemiology

8.1. Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the United States

8.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the United States

8.3. Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the United States

8.4. Age – Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the United States

8.5. Severity Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of CLBP in the United States

8.6. Number of CLBP Patients on Prescription Medications by different Class in the United States

8.7. Number of CLBP Patients on Opioids by low dose, high dose & Overdose in the United States

9 EU5 Epidemiology

9.1. Germany Epidemiology

9.1.1. Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Germany

9.1.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Germany

9.1.3. Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Germany

9.1.4. Age – Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Germany

9.1.5. Severity Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of CLBP in Germany

9.1.6. Number of CLBP Patients on Prescription Medications by different Class in Germany

9.1.7. Number of CLBP Patients on Opioids by low dose, high dose & Overdose in Germany

9.2. France Epidemiology

9.2.1. Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in France

9.2.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in France

9.2.3. Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in France

9.2.4. Age – Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in France

9.2.5. Severity Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of CLBP in France

9.2.6. Number of CLBP Patients on Prescription Medications by different Class in France

9.2.7. Number of CLBP Patients on Opioids by low dose, high dose & Overdose in France

9.3. Italy Epidemiology

9.3.1. Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Italy

9.3.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Italy

9.3.3. Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Italy

9.3.4. Age – Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Italy

9.3.5. Severity Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of CLBP in Italy

9.3.6. Number of CLBP Patients on Prescription Medications by different Class in Italy

9.3.7. Number of CLBP Patients on Opioids by low dose, high dose & Overdose in Italy

9.4. Spain Epidemiology

9.4.1. Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Spain

9.4.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Spain

9.4.3. Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Spain

9.4.4. Age – Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Spain

9.4.5. Severity Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of CLBP in Spain

9.4.6. Number of CLBP Patients on Prescription Medications by different Class in Spain

9.4.7. Number of CLBP Patients on Opioids by low dose, high dose & Overdose in Spain

9.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

9.5.1. Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the United Kingdom

9.5.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the United Kingdom

9.5.3. Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the United Kingdom

9.5.4. Age – Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the United Kingdom

9.5.5. Severity Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of CLBP in the United Kingdom

9.5.6. Number of CLBP Patients on Prescription Medications by different Class in the United Kingdom

9.5.7. Number of CLBP Patients on Opioids by low dose, high dose & Overdose in the United Kingdom

10 Japan Epidemiology

10.1. Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Japan

10.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Japan

10.3. Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Japan

10.4. Age – Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Japan

10.5. Severity Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of CLBP in Japan

10.6. Number of CLBP Patients on Prescription Medications by different Class in the Japan

10.7. Number of CLBP Patients on Opioids by low dose, high dose & Overdose in the Japan

25 Appendix

26 DelveInsight Capabilities

27 Disclaimer

28 About DelveInsight