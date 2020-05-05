DelveInsight’s ‘Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast–2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic lower back pain (CLBP), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic lower back pain (CLBP) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Chronic lower back pain (CLBP) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Chronic lower back pain (CLBP) market size from 2017 to 2030. The Report also covers current Chronic lower back pain (CLBP) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017–2030

Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP) Overview

Chronic low back pain (CLBP) is defined as pain that persists for 12 weeks or longer, even after an initial injury or underlying cause of acute low back pain. Low back pain is very common and at one point everyone must have faced this problem. Lower back pain that is long-term (for more than 3 months) is called chronic low back pain, this condition might originate from an injury, disease, or stress on different structures of the body, and pain may vary significantly and may be felt as bone pain, nerve pain, or muscle pain. The intensity of the pain also ranges from mild to severe. CLBP is the second leading cause of disability worldwide being major welfare and economic problem. The prevalence of CLBP in adults has increased significantly in the last decade and is continuously increasing vividly in the aging population. This condition affects men and women in all ethnic groups equally. This disease also leads to stress, depression, and anxiety. CLBP affects physically and psychologically and creates a significant amount of economic burden due to loss of function, loss of work productivity, treatment costs, and disability payments.

The probable causes of CLBP are the curve of the spine, such as scoliosis or kyphosis, medical problems (fibromyalgia or rheumatoid arthritis), and piriformis syndrome (a pain disorder involving a muscle in the buttocks called the piriformis muscle). Many people with CLBP have arthritis or tear of the spine due to heavy exercise, herniated disk, or due to surgery. A herniated disc is the part of the spinal disk pushed onto the nearby nerve. Usually, these disks provide space and cushion in the spine and the loss of movement can be seen as overtime if these disks dry out and become thinner and brittle. Spinal Stenosis is the condition that arises if the spaces between the spinal nerves and spinal cord become more narrowed.

Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP) Diagnosis

The diagnosis and evaluation of CLBP are very important to reduce or to rule out the risk factors due to severe injury. The first recommendation is a thorough physical examination by a well-trained physician. CLBP testing may include blood tests, radiography (X-ray imaging), bone scans, computed tomography (CT) scans, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), diagnostic injections, bone scan, electromyography (EMG), lumbar radiography, and many other specialized tests.

continued in the report…..

Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP) Treatment

CLBP is the most prevalent chronic pain condition and the second most common cause of disability in the US, after arthritis or rheumatism. CLBP may be nociceptive or neuropathic or include both components. The presence of a neuropathic component is related to the more intense pain of longer duration, and a higher prevalence of co-morbidities. The actual mechanism and cause of CLBP are still unknown and due to this situation, there are no universally accepted treatment guidelines and the management of the treatment is limited. If the source of the pain is not known or can not be treated, the best option remains is to reduce the flare-ups and making the pain manageable with nonsurgical treatments. There are non-surgical treatments (physical therapy, diet, meditation, lifestyle modifications) Injection-based Treatments, pharmacologic treatments.

For some patients, CLBP can be relieved by single-agent therapy, but as both nociceptive and neuropathic mechanisms are often present, combining agents with different mechanisms of action is a rational approach Analgesics, anti-inflammatory drugs, muscle relaxants, and other medications can be used to help control chronic back pain. However, most come with unwanted side effects and are not intended for prolonged use. Opioid medication should not be used without a physician’s recommendation.

The use of non-opioid analgesics such as acetaminophen (APAP), non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), or cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) inhibitors for initial management for LBP. The use of muscle relaxants should be avoided in patients with CLBP. Treatment of mild CLBP often begins with the use of NSAIDs and mild non-opioid analgesics, while more potent opioid analgesics are reserved for the pain of moderate-to-severe intensity.

Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP) Epidemiology

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain, Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain, Age – Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain, Severity Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain, Number of CLBP Patients on Prescription Medications by different Class and Number of CLBP Patients on Opioids by low dose, high dose and Overdose scenario of CLBP in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

Key Findings

This section provides glimpses of the Chronic low back pain (CLBP) epidemiology in the 7MM.

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the total Prevalent Population of Chronic low back pain (CLBP) in the 7MM was found to be 73,802,461 in 2017.

The estimates show higher prevalence of Chronic low back pain (CLBP) in the United States with 33,821,043 cases in 2017.

Amongs EU5, United Kingdom show higher prevalence of Chronic low back pain (CLBP) followed by Germany and France, Italy and Spain respectively.

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, a higher percentage of diagnosed prevalence was observed for females, in comparison to males, in all the 7MM countries, except Japan, wherein males occupy a larger patient pool than females

Among the EU5 countries, United Kingdom had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of CLBP with 3,517,443 cases, followed by Germany and the France. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population.

Country-wise Chronic low back pain (CLBP) Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the Chronic low back pain (CLBP) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP) Drug Chapters

The drug chapter segment of the Chronic low back pain (CLBP) report encloses the detailed analysis of CLBP marketed drugs, mid phase and late stage (phase III) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Chronic low back pain (CLBP) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP) Marketed Drugs

1. Cymbalta: Eli Lilly and Company

Cymbalta (Duloxetine) is a serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI) developed by Eli Lilly and Company. Serotonin and norepinephrine hormones present in the brain and spinal cord and are believed mediate core mood symptoms and help regulate the perception of pain. Duloxetine hydrochloride is the active ingredient of this medication. The drug is believed to be related to an increase in the action of serotonin and norepinephrine in the brain and spinal cord. People who suffer from CLBP experiences various range of pain and often struggle to find the right medication. The drug is been approved for the management of various other indication like Neuropathic Pain, Osteoarthritis, Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder, Fibromyalgia, Diabetic Kidney Disease, etc.

Products detail in the report…

2. Xtampa: Collegium Pharmaceutical

Xtampa (Xtampza ER/ oxycodone) is a semisynthetic opioid analgesic derived from the baine in Germany in 1917. It is currently indicated as an immediate release product for moderate-to-severe pain and as an extended-release product for chronic moderate-to-severe pain requiring continuous opioid analgesics for an extended period. It is used for the management of acute and chronic pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic and for which alternative treatments are inadequate. Collegium has developed a novel, patented, abuse-deterrent technology platform, DETERx, which provides extended-release drug delivery while safeguarding against common methods of abuse and tampering including crushing, chewing, and heating and injecting. Xtampza ER is its first product that is utilizing the DETERx technology platform.

Products detail in the report…

3. Butrans: Purdue Pharma

Butrans is a transdermal patch formulation of buprenorphine. The drug is a partial agonist at µ-opioid receptors, an antagonist at kappa opioid receptors, an agonist at delta opioid receptors, and a partial agonist at ORL-1 (nociceptin) receptors. Its clinical actions result from binding to the opioid receptors. It is specifically indicated for the management of moderate-to-severe chronic pain in patients requiring a continuous, around-the-clock opioid analgesic for an extended period of time.

Products detail in the report…

4. Belbuca: BioDelivery Sciences International

Belbuca (buprenorphine HCL buccal film/EN3409) is a buccal film providing transmucosal delivery of buprenorphine hydrochloride, a partial opioid agonist. The drug is a partial agonist at the µ-opioid receptor and an antagonist at the kappa-opioid receptor. It contains an opioid (narcotic) medication that is used to help manage pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock treatment with an opioid. Belbuca utilizes BDSI’s patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology to deliver buprenorphine, which is a Schedule III medicine. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) considers Schedule III medicines to have less potential for abuse than substances in Schedule II. BEMA films were designed to rapidly deliver a dose of the drug across the mucous membranes for time-sensitive conditions or to facilitate administration of drugs with poor oral (pill) absorption.

Products detail in the report…

Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP) Emerging Drugs

1. Tanezumab: Eli Lilly/Pfizer

Tanezumab (also known as PF-4383119), an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody, is a potential first-in-class, non-opioid treatment, works by selectively targeting, binding to and inhibiting nerve growth factor (NGF). NGF levels increase in the body as a result of injury, inflammation or in chronic pain states. By inhibiting NGF, tanezumab may help to keep pain signals produced by muscles, skin, and organs from reaching the spinal cord and brain. The drug has a novel mechanism that acts in a different manner than opioids and other analgesics, including nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and in studies, to date, the drug has not demonstrated a risk of addiction, misuse or dependence.

Products detail in the report…

2. Fasinumab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/ Teva Pharmaceuticals

Fasinumab (REGN475) is an investigational fully human IgG4κ monoclonal antibody designed to target nerve growth factor (NGF), a protein that plays a central role in the regulation of pain signaling. Blocking NGF may reduce chronic low back pain (CLBP). It is invented by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals using the company’s proprietary VelocImmune technology that yields optimized fully-human antibodies.

Products detail in the report…

3. MPC-06-ID: Mesoblast

MPC-06-ID also known as Rexlemestrocel-L is a Mesoblast’s proprietary allogeneic mesenchymal precursor cell (MPC) product candidate, currently in the late stage of development for the treatment of chronic low back pain caused by disc degeneration (CLBP). It is being developed for patients who have exhausted conservative treatment options, may have failed epidural steroid injections and have no further treatment option other than invasive and costly surgical interventions.

Products detail in the report…

Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP) Market Outlook

Majority of the low back pain is caused by a mechanical etiology, which includes a degenerative disc or joint disease, vertebral fracture, and deformities and occur in up to 80-90% of patients, while neurogenic, inflammatory, and other less common causes make up the remainder of etiologies. If the cause of low back pain is inflammatory in nature, targeted therapy includes treatment with anti‐inflammatory agents. This refers to early use of non-steroidal anti‐inflammatories (NSAIDs) and treatment with corticosteroids or disease‐modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) in patients with rheumatoid arthritis or ankylosing spondylitis. Additionally, these disease states have a higher incidence of neuropathic pain and thus may require adjuvant medications that target this specific pain type. Some patients with mechanical low back pain also have increased pain due to spasticity and may benefit from treatment with antispasmodics.

The Chronic low back pain (CLBP) market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Chronic low back pain (CLBP) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of Chronic low back pain (CLBP) market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, Chronic low back pain (CLBP) 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017–2030.

Key Findings

The market size of Chronic low back pain (CLBP) in the 7MM was found to be USD 4,856.6 million in 2017.

Among the 7MM countries, the United States had the highest market size of Chronic low back pain (CLBP) in 2017, which accounts for approximately 62.18% of the total market.

The United States Market Outlook

This section provides the total Chronic low back pain (CLBP) market size and; market size by therapies in the United States.

EU-5 Market Outlook

The total Chronic low back pain (CLBP) market size and market size by therapies in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom are provided in this section.

Japan Market Outlook

The total Chronic low back pain (CLBP) market size and market size by therapies in Japan are provided.

Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP) Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic low back pain (CLBP) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017–2030. The analysis covers Chronic low back pain (CLBP) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP) Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, and phase III stage. It also analyzes key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing and patent details for Chronic low back pain (CLBP) emerging therapies.

Reimbursement Scenario in Chronic low back pain (CLBP)

Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In the report, we take reimbursement into consideration to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business and price strategy.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis

We perform competitive and market Intelligence analysis of the Chronic low back pain (CLBP) market by using various competitive intelligence tools that include–SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Chronic low back pain (CLBP), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Chronic low back pain (CLBP) epidemiology and treatment.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Chronic low back pain (CLBP) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of Chronic low back pain (CLBP) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM Chronic low back pain (CLBP) market.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, Chronic low back pain (CLBP) market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Chronic low back pain (CLBP) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Chronic low back pain (CLBP). Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Chronic low back pain (CLBP) market.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (phase III and phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Chronic low back pain (CLBP) Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Chronic low back pain (CLBP) Pipeline Analysis

Chronic low back pain (CLBP) Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of upcoming Therapies

Chronic low back pain (CLBP) Report Key Strengths

11 Years Forecast

7MM Coverage

Chronic low back pain (CLBP) Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Cross Competition

Highly Analyzed Market

Drugs Uptake

Chronic low back pain (CLBP) Report Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

Market Drivers and Barriers

Key Questions

Market Insights:

What was the Chronic low back pain (CLBP) market share (%) distribution in 2017 and how it would look like in 2030?

What would be the Chronic low back pain (CLBP) total market size as well as market size by therapies across the 7MM during the forecast period (2020–2030)?

What are the key findings pertaining to the market across the 7MM and which country will have the largest Chronic low back pain (CLBP) market size during the forecast period (2020–2030)?

At what CAGR, the Chronic low back pain (CLBP) market is expected to grow at the 7MM level during the forecast period (2020–2030)?

What would be the Chronic low back pain (CLBP) market outlook across the 7MM during the forecast period (2020–2030)?

What would be the Chronic low back pain (CLBP) market growth till 2030 and what will be the resultant market size in the year 2030?

How would the market drivers, barriers and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and subsequent analysis of the associated trends?

Epidemiology Insights:

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Chronic low back pain (CLBP) ?

What is the historical Chronic low back pain (CLBP) patient pool in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK) and Japan?

What would be the forecasted patient pool of Chronic low back pain (CLBP) at the 7MM level?

What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Chronic low back pain (CLBP)?

Out of the above-mentioned countries, which country would have the highest incident population of Chronic low back pain (CLBP) during the forecast period (2020–2030)?

At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2020–2030)?

Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs and Emerging Therapies:

What are the current options for the treatment of Chronic low back pain (CLBP) along with the approved therapy?

What are the current treatment guidelines for the treatment of Chronic low back pain (CLBP) in the US and Europe?

What are the Chronic low back pain (CLBP) marketed drugs and their MOA, regulatory milestones, product development activities, advantages, disadvantages, safety and efficacy, etc.?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Chronic low back pain (CLBP)?

How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of Chronic low back pain (CLBP)?

How many emerging therapies are in the mid-stage and late stage of development for the treatment of Chronic low back pain (CLBP)?

What are the key collaborations (Industry–Industry, Industry–Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Chronic low back pain (CLBP) therapies?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Chronic low back pain (CLBP) and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Chronic low back pain (CLBP)?

What are the 7MM historical and forecasted market of Chronic low back pain (CLBP)?

Reasons to buy

The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Chronic low back pain (CLBP).

To understand the future market competition in the Chronic low back pain (CLBP) market and Insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Chronic low back pain (CLBP) in the US, Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Identification of strong upcoming players in the market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Chronic low back pain (CLBP) market.

To understand the future market competition in the Chronic low back pain (CLBP) market.

What is Chronic Lower Back Pain?

Chronic low back pain is a pain that persists for 12 weeks or longer, even after an initial injury or underlying cause of acute low back pain has been treated. Low back pain is widespread, and at one point, everyone might have faced it; however, the exact cause of lower back pain is unknown. Lower back pain that is long‐term (for more than 3 months) is called chronic low back pain, this condition might originate from an injury, disease, or stress on different structures of the body, and may vary significantly and felt as bone pain, nerve pain, or muscle pain

At what CAGR, Chronic Lower Back Pain market is expected to grow for the study period 2017-30?

The market size of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.55% for the study period, 2017– 2030

What was the total prevalent population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in 2017?

The total prevalent population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM was observed to be 73,802,461 in 2017

How is epidemiology segmented for Chronic Lower Back Pain?

Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP), Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain, Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain, Age – Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain, Severity Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain, Number of Chronic Lower Back Pain Patients on Prescription Medications by different Class and Number of Chronic Lower Back Pain Patients on Opioids by low dose, high dose and Overdose scenario of CLBP

Which companies are developing drugs for Chronic Lower Back Pain?

Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Camurus, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Mesoblast, Egalet Corporation, Axsome Therapeutics, Allodynic Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, Grünenthal GmbH, Frontier Biotechnologies, DiscGenics, Yuhan Corporation, Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Sollis Therapeutics, SpineThera, Stayble Therapeutics, AnGes MG are developing drugs for Chronic Lower Back Pain

Table of contents:

1 Key Insights

2 Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) Market Overview at a Glance

2.1 Market (%) Distribution of CLBP in 2017

2.2 Market (%) Distribution of CLBP in 2030

3 Executive Summary

4 SWOT Analysis

5 Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP): Disease Background and Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Signs and Symptoms

5.3 Causes and Risk Factors

5.4 Genetics of Chronic Lower Back Pain

5.5 Pathophysiology

5.5.1 Degenerative Cascade

5.5.2 Mechanistic factors involved behind the cause of CLBP

5.5.3 Neuroplasticity and central sensitization

5.5.4 Connective tissue remodeling in CLBP

5.5.5 Effect of connective tissue pathology on sensory afferent modulation

5.5.6 CLBP and Connective Tissue Remodeling

5.5.7 Pathophysiological model

5.6 Type of pain

5.6.1 Diskogenic pain

5.6.2 Lumbar spinal stenosis

5.6.3 Sacroiliac pain

5.6.4 Facet-joint pain

5.6.5 Radicular pain

5.6.6 Muscular pain

5.7 Diagnosis

5.7.1 Clinical History

5.7.2 Physical Examination

5.7.3 Imaging Guidelines

5.7.4 Assessment of Pain

6 Epidemiology Methodology

7 Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM

7.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM

7.4. Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM

7.5. Age – Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM

7.6. Severity Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the 7MM

8 United States Epidemiology

8.1. Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the United States

8.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the United States

8.3. Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the United States

8.4. Age – Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the United States

8.5. Severity Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of CLBP in the United States

8.6. Number of CLBP Patients on Prescription Medications by different Class in the United States

8.7. Number of CLBP Patients on Opioids by low dose, high dose & Overdose in the United States

9 EU5 Epidemiology

9.1. Germany Epidemiology

9.1.1. Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Germany

9.1.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Germany

9.1.3. Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Germany

9.1.4. Age – Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Germany

9.1.5. Severity Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of CLBP in Germany

9.1.6. Number of CLBP Patients on Prescription Medications by different Class in Germany

9.1.7. Number of CLBP Patients on Opioids by low dose, high dose & Overdose in Germany

9.2. France Epidemiology

9.2.1. Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in France

9.2.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in France

9.2.3. Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in France

9.2.4. Age – Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in France

9.2.5. Severity Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of CLBP in France

9.2.6. Number of CLBP Patients on Prescription Medications by different Class in France

9.2.7. Number of CLBP Patients on Opioids by low dose, high dose & Overdose in France

9.3. Italy Epidemiology

9.3.1. Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Italy

9.3.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Italy

9.3.3. Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Italy

9.3.4. Age – Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Italy

9.3.5. Severity Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of CLBP in Italy

9.3.6. Number of CLBP Patients on Prescription Medications by different Class in Italy

9.3.7. Number of CLBP Patients on Opioids by low dose, high dose & Overdose in Italy

9.4. Spain Epidemiology

9.4.1. Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Spain

9.4.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Spain

9.4.3. Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Spain

9.4.4. Age – Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Spain

9.4.5. Severity Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of CLBP in Spain

9.4.6. Number of CLBP Patients on Prescription Medications by different Class in Spain

9.4.7. Number of CLBP Patients on Opioids by low dose, high dose & Overdose in Spain

9.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

9.5.1. Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the United Kingdom

9.5.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the United Kingdom

9.5.3. Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the United Kingdom

9.5.4. Age – Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the United Kingdom

9.5.5. Severity Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of CLBP in the United Kingdom

9.5.6. Number of CLBP Patients on Prescription Medications by different Class in the United Kingdom

9.5.7. Number of CLBP Patients on Opioids by low dose, high dose & Overdose in the United Kingdom

10 Japan Epidemiology

10.1. Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Japan

10.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Japan

10.3. Gender- Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Japan

10.4. Age – Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Japan

10.5. Severity Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of CLBP in Japan

10.6. Number of CLBP Patients on Prescription Medications by different Class in the Japan

10.7. Number of CLBP Patients on Opioids by low dose, high dose & Overdose in the Japan

11 Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

11.1. Non-pharmacological treatments

11.2. Pharmacologic Treatments

11.2.1. Non-opioids Analgesics

11.2.2. Opioid Analgesics

11.2.3. Tramadol W

11.2.4. Antidepressants

11.2.5. Muscle relaxants

11.3. Treatment Algorithm

12 Proposed Guidelines for Chronic Lower Back Pain

12.1. NICE Guidelines

12.1.1. Recommendation

12.2. Center of disease control and prevention (CDC) Guidelines

12.2.1. Recommendations

12.3. American College of Physicians (ACP) Guidelines

12.3.1. Recommendations:

13 Unmet Needs

14 Marketed Products

14.1. Cymbalta (Duloxetine): Eli Lilly and Company

14.1.1. Product Description

14.1.2. Regulatory Milestones

14.1.3. Other Developmental Activities

14.1.4. Clinical development

14.1.5. Safety and Efficacy

14.1.6. Advantages and disadvantages

14.1.7. Product Profile

14.2. Xtampza: Collegium Pharmaceutical

14.2.1. Product Description

14.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

14.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

14.2.4. Clinical Development

14.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

14.2.6. Product Profile

14.3. Butrans (buprenorphine): Purdue Pharma

14.3.1. Product Description

14.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

14.3.3. Clinical Development

14.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

14.3.5. Product Profile

14.4. Belbuca: BioDelivery Sciences International

14.4.1. Product Description

14.4.2. Regulatory Milestones

14.4.3. Other developmental Activities

14.4.4. Clinical Development

14.4.5. Safety and Efficacy

14.4.6. Product Profile

15 Emerging Therapies

15.1. Key Cross Competition

15.2. NKTR-181: Nektar Therapeutics

15.2.1. Drug Description

15.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

15.2.3. Clinical Development

15.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

15.2.5. Product Profile

15.3. Tanezumab: Eli Lilly/Pfizer

15.3.1. Product Description

15.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

15.3.3. Clinical Development

15.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

15.3.5. Product Profile

15.4. Fasinumab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/ Teva Pharmaceuticals

15.4.1. Product Description

15.4.2. Other Developmental Activities

15.4.3. Clinical Development

15.4.4. Safety and Efficacy

15.4.5. Product Profile

15.5. MPC-06-ID (Rexlemestrocel-L): Mesoblast

15.5.1. Drug Description

15.5.2. Other Developmental Activities

15.5.3. Clinical Development

15.5.4. Safety and Efficacy

15.5.5. Product Profile

15.6. CAM2038: Braeburn Pharmaceuticals/Camurus

15.6.1. Drug Description

15.6.2. Other Developmental Activities

15.6.3. Clinical Development

15.6.4. Safety and Efficacy

15.6.5. Product Profile

15.7. Egalet-002: Egalet Corporation

15.7.1. Drug Description

15.7.2. Other Developmental Activities

15.7.3. Clinical Development

15.7.4. Safety and Efficacy

15.7.5. Product Profile

15.8. ALLOD-2: Allodynic Therapeutics

15.8.1. Drug Description

15.8.2. Other Developmental Activities

15.8.3. Clinical Development

15.8.4. Product Profile

15.9. Clonidine Micropellets (STX-051): Sollis Therapeutics

15.9.1. Product Description

15.9.2. Other Development Activities

15.9.3. Clinical development

15.9.4. Product Profile

15.10. GRT6005: Grünenthal GmbH

15.10.1. Drug Description

15.10.2. Other Developmental Activities:

15.10.3. Clinical Development

15.10.4. Safety and Efficacy

15.10.5. Product profile

15.11. AB001: Frontier Biotechnologies

15.11.1. Drug Description

15.11.2. Other developmental activities

15.11.3. Clinical Development

15.11.4. Safety and efficacy

15.11.5. Product profile

15.12. ASP7962: Astellas Pharma Europe B.V.

15.12.1. Drug Description

15.12.2. Clinical Development

15.12.3. Safety and Efficacy

15.12.4. Product profile

15.13. AXS-02 (disodium zoledronate tetrahydrate): Axsome Therapeutics

15.13.1. Drug description

15.13.2. Other Developmental activities

15.13.3. Clinical Development

15.13.4. Product Profile

15.14. YH14618: Yuhan Corporation

15.14.1. Drug description

15.14.2. Other developmental activities

15.14.3. Clinical development

15.14.4. Product profile

15.15. IDCT: DiscGenics

15.15.1. Drug Description

15.15.2. Other Developmental Activities

15.15.3. Clinical Developmental Activities

15.15.4. Safety and efficacy

15.15.5. Product Profile

15.16. SP-102: Semnur Pharmaceuticals

15.16.1. Product Description

15.16.2. Other Developmental Activities

15.16.3. Clinical Development

15.16.4. Safety and Efficacy

15.16.5. Product Profile

15.17. SX600: SpineThera

15.17.1. Product Description

15.17.2. Other Developmental Activities

15.17.3. Clinical Development

15.17.4. Product Profile

16 Market Forecast Methodology

17 Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP): 7MM Market Analysis

17.1. Key Findings

17.2. Market Size of Chronic Lower Back Pain in 7MM

17.3. Market Size of Chronic Lower Back Pain by Therapies in the 7MM

17.4. Opioid Epidemic across the 7MM Countries

18 Conjoint Analysis

19 United States: Market Outlook

19.1. United States Market Size

19.1.1. Total Market size of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the United States

19.1.2. Market Size of Chronic Lower Back Pain by Therapies in the US

20 EU-5 countries: Market Outlook

20.1. Germany Market Size

20.1.1. Total Market size of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Germany

20.1.2. Market Size of Chronic Lower Back Pain by therapies in Germany

20.2. France Market Size

20.2.1. Total Market size of Chronic Lower Back Pain in France

20.2.2. Market Size of Chronic Lower Back Pain by therapies in France

20.3. Italy Market Size

20.3.1. Total Market size of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Italy

20.3.2. Market Size of Chronic Lower Back Pain by therapies in Italy

20.4. Spain Market Size

20.4.1. Total Market size of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Spain

20.4.2. Market Size of Chronic Lower Back Pain by therapies in Spain

20.5. United Kingdom Market Size

20.5.1. Total Market size of Chronic Lower Back Pain in the United Kingdom

20.5.2. Market Size of Chronic Lower Back Pain by therapies in the UK

21 Japan Market Outlook

21.1. Japan Market Size

21.1.1. Total Market size of Chronic Lower Back Pain in Japan

21.1.2. Market Size of Chronic Lower Back Pain by therapies in Japan

22 Case Reports

22.1. Management of a Patient with Chronic Low-back Pain and Multiple Health Conditions Using a Pain Mechanisms-Based Classification Approach

23.2. Case Study: The Use of Massage Therapy to Relieve Chronic Low-Back Pain

24.3. Therapeutic Experience with Tramadol for Opioid Dependence in a Patient with Chronic Low-Back Pain: A Case Report

23 Market Drivers

24 Market Barriers

25 Appendix

26 DelveInsight Capabilities

27 Disclaimer

28 About DelveInsight