Chlor-Alkali Market Report till 2025 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Overview by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Chlor-Alkali Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global chlor-alkali market reached a volume of almost 82 million metric tons in 2019. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to attain about 107 million metric tons by 2025.

The global chlor-alkali market growth is aided by the Asia Pacific region, which holds more than half of the total market share. The region is followed by North America and the European Union. The chlor-alkali industry is driven by the thriving market for chemicals, paper and pulp, soaps, and detergents. In the application sector, caustic soda is growing owing to the increasing application of paper, food, and beverages, synthetic fibre, and personal care products. Chlor-alkali refers to the chemicals, which include chlorine and alkali, and develop simultaneously as a consequence of saltwater electrolysis. The most commonly used chlor-alkali chemicals are chlorine and sodium hydroxide (caustic soda).

In September 2019, Genesis Energy (NYSE: GEL), a major player in the industry, announced the expansion of its current sodium services operations. The company is planning to invest around USD 300 million to extend its production facility at Granger to increase the production of soda ash by 750,000 tons/year. The company has extensive experience in innovation and investment in natural soda ash production in Wyoming. Such capacity expansions undertaken by the leading players in the industry are expected to aid the growth of the market.

Market Analysis by Products:

Caustic Soda Soda Ash Chlorine

Based on the products, the market can be divided into caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine.

Caustic Soda Market Breakup by Application:

Organics Soap and Detergent Alumina Pulp and Paper Inorganics Water Treatment Others

Caustic soda is used in organics, soaps and detergents, alumina, pulp and paper, inorganics, and water treatment industries, among others.

Soda Ash Market Breakup by Application:

Flat Glass Container Glass Other Glass Soaps and Detergents Chemicals Alumina Others

Soda ash is used in flat glass, container glass, other glass, soaps and detergents, chemicals, and alumina markets, among others.

Chlorine Market Breakup by Application:

EDC/PVC Organic Chemicals Inorganic Chemicals Isocyanates Chlorinated Intermediates Propylene Oxide Pulp and Paper C1/C2 Aromatics Water Treatment Others

Chlorine finds its applications in industries like EDC/PVC, organic chemicals, inorganic chemicals, isocyanates, chlorinated intermediates, propylene oxide, pulp and paper, C1/C2 aromatics, water treatment, and others.

Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

Regionally, the market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global chlor-alkali market is driven by the increasing usage of chlor-alkali in the CPG industries, which include personal home care products, paper packaging, and food and beverage industries. The increasing demand for organic as well as inorganic chemicals and pulp and paper are further propelling the chlor-alkali market. The market is further invigorated by the thriving caustic soda market, which is aided by the healthy and continuous growth of the alumina industry. The automobiles market is increasing, which is further driving the demand for aluminium, used in alumina smelting, which is strengthening the market growth of chlor-alkali. The growing construction activities are expected to drive the soda ash market, providing further impetus to the chlor-alkali market. The expected increase in the water treatment activities will positively impact the demand for caustic soda, aiding the market growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global chlor-alkali market along with the market for caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the applications and regional markets of chlor-alkali. It gives an in-depth look at the regional price trends in the global chlor-alkali market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). It analyses the global trade data, looking into the value and volume of the significant importing as well as exporting countries.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Occidental Petroleum Corporation ( NYSE: OXY ) Olin Corporation ( NYSE: OLN ) Formosa Plastics Corporation ( TPE: 1301 ) DOW Chemical Company (NYSE: CTA-B) INOVYN Akzo Nobel NV ( OTCMKTS: AKZOY ) Tosoh Corporation ( TYO: 4042 ) Solvay Group Genesis Energy, LP ( NYSE: GEL ) Tata Chemicals Limited ( NSE: TATACHEM ) Shandong Haihua Alkali & Resin Co., Ltd. Ciner Resources Corporation ( NYSE: CINR ) Haohua Junhua Group Co., Ltd Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

