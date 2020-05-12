China Online Food Delivery Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 112% Between 2020-2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘China Online Food Delivery Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, China online food delivery market almost reached the value of USD 6138.44 billion in 2019. The China online food delivery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 112% between 2020-2025.

Asia’s online food delivery sector is dominated by China. The country is currently the largest online food delivery market in the world. The growth of the market in China is aided by its fast-growing economy. The number of consumers for online food delivery market is growing at a rapid rate. The market is likely to witness similar growth in the coming years to achieve new heights.

Shanghai, being one of the major cities of the country, is also the market with the highest demand for online food delivery. The consumers are majorly from the business sector or students. The demand for online food delivery is on the rise among these consumers. The regular offers and varieties available also attract the consumers more.

Ele.me and Meituan Waimai are the leading players, accounting for nearly 90% of the market share together in 2018. In August 2017, Baidu Waumai was purchased by its competitor, Ele.me, and renamed as Star.Ele.me. The players are also expanding the availability of products on their site to attract more consumers to their application.

Market Analysis by Platform:

Website Mobile Application

The food order can be placed through a website or mobile application offering multiple options of restaurants for ordering food.

Market Analysis by Delivery Type:

Restaurant-to-Consumer Delivery Platform-to-Consumer Delivery

The delivery can either be restaurant-to-consumer or delivery or platform-to-consumer delivery.

Market Analysis by Payment Method:

Online Cash on Delivery

The payment methods include online payments and cash on delivery.

Market Analysis by Regions:

Shanghai Zhejiang Guangdong Jiangsu Beijing Others

The major regional markets include Shanghai, Zhejiang, Guangdong, Jiangsu, Beijing, among others.

Key Findings of the Report:

The market is being aided by the healthy economic growth and the high population density in the urban areas of the country. China’s growing middle class is supporting the growth of online food industry because people are willing to spend more for convenience. The growing internet and smartphone usage in this region are anticipated to support the online food delivery sector further. The industry is driven by younger consumers in China who define consumption patterns. The overall growth in consumption level is also driving the online food delivery industry. The industry is expected to be driven by innovations to become more automated and convenient in the online food delivery process.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the China online food delivery market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report provides historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) market information for the platform, delivery type, payment method, and regions of the market.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Meituan Dianping(OTCMKTS: MPNGF) Ele.me DiDi Food Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

