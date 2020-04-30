Child Resistant Sprayer Market Share Size, Global Snapshot Analysis and Growth Opportunities by 2029

Child resistant sprayer market- An overview
The rapid increase in the number of working class people and their busy schedule to sustain in the competitive world so as to secure their future and taking care of children simultaneously is not an easy job. As the parents have to be dedicated towards their work, the safety of their children is equally important. Therefore, the child resistant sprayer market is having a lucrative growth in today’s era.
The new way of providing security optimised solution is done by the help of the child resistant sprayer so as to keep the toxic components away from the reach of children. The toxic components which are commonly present in the house are bleach, certain medicinal fluids, cleaners and gardening pesticides in the form of spray. Therefore, this safety technology for children is gaining popularity in the child resistant sprayer market.
Child resistant sprayer market- Market dynamics
The increasing popularity of the child resistant sprayer packaging is to protect children from accidental incidents which had already happened a few years ago. The child-resistant spray is operated by using two hands to disengage the lock, by using one hand at the button and the other hand to turn the cap to the dispensing position. A few fractions of a turns can reengage the lock position. Such child resistant sprayer market is designed to be accessible only by adults with decreased dexterity, making it hard for children to open. In this way the child safety is also ensured.
Many pharmaceutical companies are focusing on child resistant packaging of drugs and are also producing such technology because of the rules made by from World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) of requiring child resistant packaging for the products containing Imidazoline, which is a Schedule H drug. The products containing imidazolines can cause very severe and adverse reactions in children who have accidently ingested them, so they require a special packaging to protect the children below five years of age. Also, when imidazolines are orally ingested, it is absorbed quickly in a general circulation resulting systemic effects. This can result in life-threatening consequence including shortened breathing, lowered heart rate and loss of consciousness leading to hospitalization.
Apart from tamper-evident features these child resistant sprayers gives ophthalmic safety to children. This brand new child resistant sprayer with push and turn technology is a vital development which addresses product safety concerns from children and senior-friendly functionality so, the child resistant sprayer will see substantial growth in the market.
Child resistant sprayer market- Market segmentation
By material, the child resistant sprayer market is segmented as follows-
- Plastic
- PP (Polypropylene)
- PE (Polyethylene)
- HDPE (High Density Polyethylene)
- LDPE (Low Density Polyethylene)
- PU (Polyurethane)
- PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)
- Metal
- Aluminium Alloys
- Steel Alloys
By end user industry, the Child resistant sprayer market is segmented as follows-
- Healthcare industry
- Cosmetics industry
- Agricultural industry
Child resistant sprayer market- Regional Outlook
The child resistant sprayer is in the demand because of rise in the child safety and health issues from the toxic components. The market of child resistant sprayer is largest in the North America. Many other countries which are into manufacturing of pharmaceutical for adults are also responsible for driving the growth of child resistant sprayer market. The Europe is the second largest region for the child resistant sprayer market. The child resistant sprayer is expected to flourish in the regions like Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa because of increased number of child accidental cases.
Child resistant sprayer market- Competitors
There are many manufacturers of the child resistant sprayer in the market from which the key manufacturers of the child resistant sprayer market are as follows-
- Amcor Ltd.
- O.BERK
- KS Bottle & Packaging, Inc.
- Perritt Laboratories
