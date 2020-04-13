Chia Seeds Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global chia seeds market size was valued at USD 1.14 billion in 2018 and is said to expand at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2019 to 2025. Rising demand for gluten-free products, awareness about the health benefits of chia seeds, and usage of omega 3 in animal feed are some of the prominent factors driving the growth of this market.

Chia seeds are tiny black/white seeds of the plant Salvia hispanica. The plant is well-grown in dry Mediterranean climate with marine influences. Thus, limited plant growth and seed production may restrain the market growth to some extent.

However, these seeds are rich in fibers and contain various nutritional elements. They are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acid and also contain protein and minerals including iron, calcium, magnesium, and zinc. Thus, high nutritional values boost their demand in various foods and beverages. The product is also used as a food supplement.

Many companies are launching new health supplements and food products that contain chia seeds. For instance, Acanchia, in collaboration with HNI Korea, launched AcanChias organic high-quality Peruvian-cultivated black chia seeds as an ingredient in the preparation of the Starbucks chia seed drinking yoghurt. These factors are anticipated to drive the market further.

Type Insights of Chia Seeds Market

On the basis of type, the market has been divided into black, brown, and white seeds. The black seed type was the largest segment in 2018 owing to higher production than other types as these seeds have slightly higher protein content. The segment is said to maintain its dominance in future and register the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. White seeds have slightly higher content of Omega-3 fatty acid. Thus, the segment is anticipated to account for the second-largest market share by 2025.

Form Insights

Based on form, the chia seeds market is divided into chia oil and whole, milled/ground, pre-hydrated chia. Whole chia segment accounted for the largest market share in the year 2018 due to high demand. Whole seeds are easily available in the market and can be added to many foods and drinks. Moreover, rising usage in animal feed due to high omega 3 content will spur the demand for these seeds.

Chia oil is estimated to be the fastest-growing form segment over the forecast period due to rising demand. In addition, the oil form has a wide scope of application in various foods as it contains fatty acid contents, dietary fibers, and antioxidant elements.

Regional Insights of Chia Seeds Market

Europe was the largest regional market in 2018. Germany held the major market share of the Europe market owing to high product consumption. However, the use of chia seeds has been restricted by the European Union Noble Food Regulation in industrial applications, which may hamper market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate from 2019 to 2025 on account of increasing product consumption in countries, such as India, China, and Japan. Moreover, rising cases of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes, blood pressure, and asthma, have resulted in increased demand for healthy snacks, which, in turn, will augment the regional market growth.

Market Share Insights of Chia Seeds Market

Some of the key companies in this market are Organic Denmark, Mamma Chia, Grenera Nutrients, and Maya Chia. Since the production is mainly concentrated in Central & South America, most of the companies have to depend on the import. Increasing demand for organic products is fuelling the industry competition.

New product development and innovations are the key strategies undertaken by companies to retain their market share. Recently, The Chia Co. added three new flavors including Dark Cacao, Strawberry, and Coffee Bean to its Chia Pods products, and four new varieties including Apple Spice, Mixed Berry, Blueberry Lemon and Banana Mango to its Oats+Chia product line.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global chia seeds market report on the basis of form, type, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Whole Chia

Milled/Ground Chia

Pre-hydrate Chia

Chia Oil

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Black

Brown

White

