Ceramic Tiles Market Size 2020-2025 | Global Industry Share, Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Forecast by Expert Market Research

Ceramic tiles represent one of the most popular components of the construction industry. They have emerged as a good replacement to other flooring products owing to their distinct properties. Ceramic tiles are highly durable as they are extremely tough and difficult to crack. They are also impervious to water and stain penetration which makes them suitable for use in moist environments such as bathrooms or kitchens.

Get a Free Sample Report – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&id=10&flag=B

In addition, they are cost-effective and can withstand harsh environments, and caustic or acidic chemicals. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global ceramic tiles market reached a production volume of 15.83 Million Sq. Metres in 2019 and is further expected to reach 23.75 Million Sq. Metres by 2025.

A surge in the construction activities coupled with growing investments in infrastructural developments on account of rising urbanisation and industrialisation rates in the emerging regions are the biggest factors fostering the market growth. Another major factor supporting the market growth is the fact that the manufacturing process of ceramic tiles is environment-friendly as it reduces the carbon emissions. Moreover, ceramic tiles offer ease of installation and cleaning, due to which their demand has been augmented across the world. Factors such as elevating disposable incomes, technological advancements and a growth in the real estate sector are further aiding the market growth.

Read Full Report & Table Of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ceramic-tiles-market

Market breakup by Type:

Floor Tiles

Wall Tiles

Others

Market breakup by Application:

Residential Replacements

Commercial Applications

New Residential Applications

Other Applications

Market breakup by Country:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Middle East and Africa

South America

Key findings from the report:

Different types of ceramic tiles available in the market are Floor Tiles, Wall Tiles and Others. In 2019, floor tiles accounted for the majority of the global share as they are vital for residential and commercial construction. Floor tiles were followed by wall tiles and others.

Residential replacements represent the biggest application segment for ceramic tiles accounting for the majority of the global consumption volume in 2019. They were followed by commercial applications, new residential applications and others.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with a share of nearly a half of the total global production. This can be attributed to the significant spending by the governments and private sector companies in the construction industry. Some of the other major markets North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Being highly fragmented in nature, the market is surrounded by a number of players. Some of the key players operating in the market include BMohawk Industries, Siam Cement, RAK Ceramics, Lamosa, Incefra, Majopar, Rovese Group, Cecafi Ltda., Dynasty Ceramic Co. Ltd. and Saudi Ceramics Company.

In order to gain a competitive edge, these players are coming up with exclusive tiles as per the consumers’ preferences.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK)

Siam Cement (OTCMKTS: SCVPF)

RAK Ceramics

Lamosa (BMV: LAMOSA)

Incefra

Majopar

Rovese Group

Cecafi Ltda.

Dynasty Ceramic Co. Ltd. (BKK: DCC)

Saudi Ceramics Company (TADAWUL: 2040)

Related Links:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/aluminium-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/silt-curtain-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com