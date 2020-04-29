Ceiling Tiles Market to Cross US$ 36.37 Billion by 2025 | ExpertMarketResearch.com

Ceiling tiles have long been known as lightweight construction materials that are used to cover unattractive wires and pipes in the ceiling area. Not only do they play a special role in interior design, they add a sense of integrity in the space as well. Ceiling tiles also possess a number of distinct properties. They are fire resistant, impact resistant, durable and lower the ambient noise level. Along with being effective, they have a long life and serve as an affordable choice.

In the recent years, the importance of ceiling tiles has become increasingly apparent as there has been a rising demand for better structural and aesthetic designs in the construction industry. Moreover, increasing industrialization rates, infrastructure spending, constant product innovations, technological improvements, construction of new residential spaces and a growing demand for green building materials have added to the growth of the ceiling tiles market. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global ceiling tiles market reached a value of US$ 25 Billion in 2018 and is further expected to reach US$ 37 Billion by 2024.

One of the benefits of using ceiling tiles is that they can be easily fixed and removed without causing any damage to the system. Ceiling tiles, however, have a low water resistance and are vulnerable to termite attacks. They are currently available in different colours, textures, designs and finishes which include antique, cracked, copper, aged copper, powder coated, etc.

Expert Market Research has analyzed the global ceiling tiles market according to segment, application and region:

Market breakup by Segment:

Mineral Wool

Gypsum

Metal

Others

Market breakup by Application:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Others

Market breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Others

Key findings from the report:

The major segments of ceiling tiles are mineral wool, gypsum, metal and others. In 2018, mineral wool ceiling tiles represented the biggest segment with the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to their high performance and properties like fire safety, noise reduction and thermal insulation. Mineral wool ceiling tiles were followed by gypsum ceiling tiles, metallic ceiling tiles and others.

Ceiling tiles serve a number of application domains which include commercial, industrial, residential and others.

Region-wise, North America dominated the market with a share of around 40% in 2018, as a result of high demand from the industrial and commercial spaces in the region. North America was followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific and others.

Being fragmented in nature, the global ceiling tiles market is surrounded by a number of players. Some of these players include SAS International, Rockfon, Chicago Metallic Corporation, USG Corporation, Knauf, Odenwald Faserplattenwek GmbH, Grenzebach BSH GmbH, Saint-Gobain S.A. and Armstrong World Industries.

Competitive Landscape:

SAS International

Rockfon

Chicago Metallic Corporation

USG Corporation

Knauf

Odenwald Faserplattenwek GmbH

Grenzebach BSH GmbH

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS: CODYY)

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE: AWI)

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

