DelveInsight’s ‘Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection (CRBSI) -Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the catheter-related bloodstream infection, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the catheter-related bloodstream infection market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), Japan, APAC (China, India, Taiwan, South Korea, and Australia), LATAM (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East (Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates), and Russia.

Geography Covered

• The United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

• Japan

• APAC (China, India, Taiwan, South Korea, and Australia)

• LATAM (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia)

• Middle East (Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates)

• Russia

Study Period: 2017–2030

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection: Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Overview

Catheter-related bloodstream infection also known as catheter-related sepsis, defined as the presence of bacteremia originating from a catheter insertion. Antibiotics such as antibacterial and antifungal are used for the treatment of the disease. Antibiotic lock therapy is considered as adjunctive therapy in the treatment of CRBSI when catheter removal is not a favorable option. The current treatment options are used as off-label therapies and only a few non-antibiotic lock solutions are approved in Europe.

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Diagnosis

The diagnosis of catheter-related bloodstream infection remains a major challenge. Fever and chills that are often associated with catheter-related bloodstream infections are not specific. Furthermore, local catheter inflammation and phlebitis could exist in the absence of catheter-related bloodstream infection or even a local infection, as has been reported with peripherally inserted central catheters. The ‘gold standard’ for the diagnosis of catheter-related bloodstream infection is the combination of positive blood culture with the same organism isolated from the catheter. However, a major diagnostic problem is that traditional methods of catheter culture necessitate the removal of the central venous catheters (CVC), whereby the line tip is either rolled on an agar plate or placed in a nutrient broth.

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Treatment

It covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies available in the catheter-related bloodstream infection market for the treatment of the condition. It also provides the treatment guidelines and algorithms of the United States and Spain.

The DelveInsight’s catheter-related bloodstream infection market report gives a thorough understanding of catheter-related bloodstream infection by including details such as disease definition, causes, risk factors, pathogenesis, and diagnosis.

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Epidemiology

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Incident Population of Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Total Diagnosed Incident Population of Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection, and Diagnosed Incidence of Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection by Causative Pathogens scenario of catheter-related bloodstream infection in the global market covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), Japan, APAC (China, India, Taiwan, South Korea, and Australia), LATAM (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East (Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates), and Russia from 2017 to 2030.

Key Findings

This section provides glimpses of the catheter-related bloodstream infection epidemiology in the global market.

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the total incident population of catheter-related bloodstream infection in the global market was found to be 4,114,882 in 2017. The estimates show a higher incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infection in India with 1,722,280 cases in 2017.

Country Wise- Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the catheter-related bloodstream infection epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan, APAC (China, India, Taiwan, South Korea, and Australia), LATAM (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East (Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates), and Russia.

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Drug Chapters

The drug chapter segment of the catheter-related bloodstream infection report encloses the detailed analysis of catheter-related bloodstream infection marketed drugs and late stage (phase III) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the catheter-related bloodstream infection clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Marketed Drugs

Neutrolin: CorMedix

Neutrolin (CRMD003), is a non-antibiotic, anti-infective developed by CorMedix as a preventative solution to decrease the threat of infection and blood clots (thrombosis), thereby keeping CVCs operating safely and efficiently. It is a catheter lock solution for the prevention of catheter-related bloodstream infection and maintenance of catheter patency in hemodialysis patients.

Taurosept: Geistlich Pharma

TauroSept is an antimicrobial solution (lock solution) developed by Geistlich Pharma for the prevention of catheter-related infection and is intended for installation in intravenous catheters between treatments to lock the catheter. It mainly contains antibacterial chemotherapeutic agent taurolidine.

Products detail in the report…

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Off-label Drugs

Daptomycin

Daptomycin is a cyclic lipopeptide parenteral antibiotic derived from Streptomyces roseosporus. It exhibits rapid concentration-dependent bactericidal activity against Gram-positive pathogens such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

Vancomycin

Vancomycin is a tricyclic glycopeptide antibiotic originally derived from the organism Streptococcus orientalis. Vancomycin is used for the treatment and prevention of various bacterial infection caused by Gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

Products detail in the report…

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Emerging Drugs

Mino-Lok: Citius Pharmaceuticals

Mino-Lok is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with central line-associated bloodstream infection/catheter-related bloodstream infection. It is a combination of minocycline, edetate (disodium EDTA), and ethyl alcohol, all of which act synergistically to break down bacterial biofilms, eradicate the bacteria, provide anti-clotting properties to maintain patency in CVCs, and salvage the indwelling catheter.

Products detail in the report…

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Market Outlook

The catheter-related bloodstream infection market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted catheter-related bloodstream infection market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of catheter-related bloodstream infection market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, catheter-related bloodstream infection global market is expected to change in the study period 2017–2030.

Key Findings

This section includes a glimpse of the catheter-related bloodstream infection global market. The market size of CRBSI in the Global market was USD 1,237.38 million in 2017.

The United States Market Outlook

This section provides the total catheter-related bloodstream infection market size and market size by therapies in the United States.

Among the Global Market, the United States had the highest market size of CRBSI in 2017, which accounts for approximately 55% of the total market. The growth of market size for CRBSI is attributed to currently prescribed treatment regimens as well as emerging therapies. The market size for CRBSI was found to be USD 381.5 million in 2017.

EU-5 Market Outlook

The total catheter-related bloodstream infection market size and market size by therapies in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom are provided in this section.

Japan Market Outlook

The total catheter-related bloodstream infection market size and market size by therapies in Japan are provided.

APAC Market Outlook

The total catheter-related bloodstream infection market size and market size by therapies in China, India, Taiwan, South Korea, and Australia are provided in this section.

India accounts for approximately 34.7% of the total APAC market of CRBSI. DelveInsight’s estimations suggest that the overall market size of CRBSI will increase at a moderate pace with USD 178.72 million in 2017 to USD 189.32 million in 2022. This is due to the dependency on the market size of CRBSI on supportive treatment regimens.

LATAM Market Outlook

The total catheter-related bloodstream infection market size and market size by therapies in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia are provided.

Argentina accounts for 13.7% of the total LATAM market of CRBSI. DelveInsight’s estimates suggest that the overall market size of CRBSI will grow with USD 8.59 million in 2017 to USD 9.23 million in 2022. This is attributed to the dependency on the market size of CRBSI on supportive therapies for CRBSI.

Middle East Market Outlook

The total catheter-related bloodstream infection market size and market size by therapies in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are provided in this section.

Russia Market Outlook

The total catheter-related bloodstream infection market size and market size by therapies in Russia are provided in this section.

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the catheter-related bloodstream infection market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017–2030. The analysis covers catheter-related bloodstream infection market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, and phase III stage. It also analyzes key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition, and merger, licensing and patent details for catheter-related bloodstream infection emerging therapies.

Reimbursement Scenario in Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection

Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In the report, we consider reimbursement to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business and price strategy.

KOL- Views

To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME’s opinion working in catheter-related bloodstream infection domains through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or catheter-related bloodstream infection market trends. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis

We perform competitively and market Intelligence analysis of the catheter-related bloodstream infection market by using various competitive intelligence tools that include–SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.

Scope of the Report

• The report covers the descriptive overview of catheter-related bloodstream infection, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis and currently available therapies.

• Comprehensive insight has been provided into the catheter-related bloodstream infection epidemiology and treatment.

• Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for catheter-related bloodstream infection are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

• A detailed review of catheter-related bloodstream infection market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering the global drug outreach.

• The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global catheter-related bloodstream infection market

Report Highlights

• In the coming years, catheter-related bloodstream infection market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

• The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence catheter-related bloodstream infection R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

• Major players are involved in developing therapies for catheter-related bloodstream infection. Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the catheter-related bloodstream infection market

• Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (phase III and phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Report Insights

• Patient Population

• Therapeutic Approaches

• Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Pipeline Analysis

• Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Market Size and Trends

• Market Opportunities

• Impact of upcoming Therapies

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Report Key Strengths

• Nine Years Forecast

• Global Coverage

• Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Epidemiology Segmentation

• Key Cross Competition

• Highly Analyzed Market

• Drugs Uptake

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Report Assessment

• Current Treatment Practices

• Unmet Needs

• Pipeline Product Profiles

• Market Attractiveness

• Market Drivers and Barriers

What is Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection?

Catheter-related bloodstream infection also known as catheter-related sepsis, defined as the presence of bacteremia originating from a catheter insertion. Antibiotics such as antibacterial and antifungal are used for the treatment of the disease

What was the market size of Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection in 2017?

The market size for Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection was found to be USD 381.5 million in 2017

How is epidemiology segmented for Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection?

Total Incident Population of Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Total Diagnosed Incident Population of Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection, and Diagnosed Incidence of Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection by Causative Pathogens

Which drugs are involved in the Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection market?

Neutrolin, Taurosept, Taurolock, IntraLock, Mino-Lok are involved in the Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection market

Which companies are involved for Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection market?

CorMedix, Geistlich Pharma, TauroPharm GmbH, Fresenius Medical Care, Citius Pharmaceuticals are involved for Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection market

