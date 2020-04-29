DelveInsight’s ‘Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Geographies Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017-2030

Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) Understanding

The DelveInsight Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) Epidemiology Perspective by DelveInsight

The Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

The DelveInsight Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

Scope of the Report

The Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI)

The report provides the segmentation of the Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) epidemiology

Report Highlights

11-Year Forecast of Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Cases of Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI)

Total Cases of Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) according to segmentation

Diagnosed cases of Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI)

KOL- Views

We interview, KOLs and SME’s opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps to understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI)?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI)?

What are the currently available treatments of Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI)?

Reasons to buy

The Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) market

Quantify patient populations in the global Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) population by its epidemiology

The Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Table of contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Catheter-Related Blood Stream Infection (CRBSI): Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

2.1. Total Incident cases of CRBSI in 2017 and 2028

3. Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection (CRBSI): Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Difference between CLABSI and CRBSI

3.3. Causes of Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection (CRBSI)

3.3.1. Micro-organisms

3.3.2. Intravascular Devices

3.4. Risk Factor Associated with Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection (CRBSI)

3.5. Pathogenesis of Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection (CRBSI)

3.6. Diagnosis of Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection (CRBSI)

3.7. Diagnosis Guidelines Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection (CRBSI)

3.7.1. Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) Guidelines for CRBSI

3.7.2. Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology and (SEIMC) and the Spanish Society of Intensive and Critical Care Medicine and Coronary Units (SEMICYUC)

3.7.3. British Intestinal Failure Alliance (BIFA)

3.7.4. European Renal Best Practice (ERBP) Recommendations for Diagnosis of CRBSIs

4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1.1. Key Findings

4.1.2. Total Incident Population of CRBSI in the Global Market

4.1.3. Total Diagnosed Incident Population of CRBSI in the Global Market

4.1.4. Some KOL Insights

5. United States Epidemiology

5.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.2. Total Incident Population of CRBSI in the United States

5.3. Total Diagnosed Incident Population of CRBSI in the United States

5.4. Diagnosed Incidence of CRBSI by Causative Pathogens in the United States

6. EU5 Epidemiology

6.1. Germany Epidemiology

6.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.1.2. Total Incident Population of CRBSI in Germany

6.1.3. Total Diagnosed Incident Population of CRBSI in Germany

6.1.4. Diagnosed Incidence of CRBSI by Causative Pathogens in Germany

6.2. France Epidemiology

6.2.1. Assumptions and rationale

6.2.2. Total Incident Population of CRBSI in France

6.2.3. Total Diagnosed Incident Population of CRBSI in France

6.2.4. Diagnosed Incidence of CRBSI by Causative Pathogens in France

6.3. Italy Epidemiology

6.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.3.2. Total Incident Population of CRBSI in Italy

6.3.3. Total Diagnosed Incident Population of CRBSI in Italy

6.3.4. Diagnosed Incidence of CRBSI by Causative Pathogens in Italy

6.4. Spain Epidemiology

6.4.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.4.2. Total Incident Population of CRBSI in Spain

6.4.3. Total Diagnosed Incident Population of CRBSI in Spain

6.4.4. Diagnosed Incidence of CRBSI by Causative Pathogens in Spain

6.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

6.5.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.5.2. Total Incident Population of CRBSI in the United Kingdom

6.5.3. Total Diagnosed Incident Population of CRBSI in the United Kingdom

6.5.4. Diagnosed Incidence of CRBSI by Causative Pathogens in the United Kingdom

7. APAC Epidemiology

7.1. Japan Epidemiology

7.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.1.2. Total Incident Population of CRBSI in Japan

7.1.3. Total Diagnosed Incident Population of CRBSI in Japan

7.1.4. Diagnosed Incidence of CRBSI by Causative Pathogens in Japan

7.2. China Epidemiology

7.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2.2. Total Incident Population of CRBSI in China

7.2.3. Total Diagnosed Incident Population of CRBSI in China

7.2.4. Diagnosed Incidence of CRBSI by Causative Pathogens in China

7.3. India Epidemiology

7.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.3.2. Total Incident Population of CRBSI in India

7.3.3. Total Diagnosed Incident Population of CRBSI in India

7.3.4. Diagnosed Incidence of CRBSI by Causative Pathogens in India

7.4. Taiwan Epidemiology

7.4.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.4.2. Total Incident Population of CRBSI in Taiwan

7.4.3. Total Diagnosed Incident Population of CRBSI in Taiwan

7.4.4. Diagnosed Incidence of CRBSI by Causative Pathogens in Taiwan

7.5. South Korea Epidemiology

7.5.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.5.2. Total Incident Population of CRBSI in South Korea

7.5.3. Total Diagnosed Incident Population of CRBSI in South Korea

7.5.4. Diagnosed Incidence of CRBSI by Causative Pathogens in South Korea

7.6. Australia Epidemiology

7.6.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.6.2. Total Incident Population of CRBSI in Australia

7.6.3. Total Diagnosed Incident Population of CRBSI in Australia

7.6.4. Diagnosed Incidence of CRBSI by Causative Pathogens in Australia

8. LATAM Epidemiology

8.1. Argentina Epidemiology

8.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

8.1.2. Total Incident Population of CRBSI in Argentina

8.1.3. Total Diagnosed Incident Population of CRBSI in Argentina

8.1.4. Diagnosed Incidence of CRBSI by Causative Pathogens in Argentina

8.2. Brazil Epidemiology

8.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale

8.2.2. Total Incident Population of CRBSI in Brazil

8.2.3. Total Diagnosed Incident Population of CRBSI in Brazil

8.2.4. Diagnosed Incidence of CRBSI by Causative Pathogens in Brazil

8.3. Mexico Epidemiology

8.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale

8.3.2. Total Incident Population of CRBSI in Mexico

8.3.3. Total Diagnosed Incident Population of CRBSI in Mexico

8.3.4. Diagnosed Incidence of CRBSI by Causative Pathogens in Mexico

8.4. Colombia Epidemiology

8.4.1. Assumptions and Rationale

8.4.2. Total Incident Population of CRBSI in Colombia

8.4.3. Total Diagnosed Incident Population of CRBSI in Colombia

8.4.4. Diagnosed Incidence of CRBSI by Causative Pathogens in Colombia

9. Middle East Epidemiology

9.1. Saudi Arabia Epidemiology

9.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

9.1.2. Total Incident Population of CRBSI in Saudi Arabia

9.1.3. Total Diagnosed Incident Population of CRBSI in Saudi Arabia

9.1.4. Diagnosed Incidence of CRBSI by Causative Pathogens in Saudi Arabia

9.2. United Arab Emirates Epidemiology

9.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale

9.2.2. Total Incident Population of CRBSI in the United Arab Emirates

9.2.3. Total Diagnosed Incident Population of CRBSI in the United Arab Emirates

9.2.4. Diagnosed Incidence of CRBSI by Causative Pathogens in the United Arab Emirates

10. Russia Epidemiology

10.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

10.1.2. Total Incident Population of CRBSI in Russia

10.1.3. Total Diagnosed Incident Population of CRBSI in Russia

10.1.4. Diagnosed Incidence of CRBSI by Causative Pathogens in Russia

11. Appendix

11.1. Report Methodology

12. DelveInsight Capabilities

13. Disclaimer

14. About DelveInsight