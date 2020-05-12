Catering Services Market Report 2020: Global Industry Strategy, Share, Research, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, And Future Scope

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Catering Services Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global catering services market is being driven by the growth of the food service industry, which attained a value of nearly USD 516.8 billion in 2019. By 2025, the foodservice market is projected to reach USD 672.9 billion, growing at an estimated CAGR of 4.5% between 2020 and 2025.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=847

Europe and North America are the leading regions in the global catering services market. The market in these regions is being driven by the presence of the leading global players in these regions and the growing market for integrated facilities management. In such developed markets, almost 60-70% of the catering contracts that have been outsourced outside the companies and institutions have been done as a part of integrated facility management contracts. The presence of diversified product options and technological advancements in the industry in these regions is also aiding the market growth. While the market has reached high maturity in regions like the United Kingdom, France, Italy, the UAE, the US, Hong Kong, and Singapore, the market has a high growth potential in India, the Middle East, Canada, Japan, Mexico, and Australia. In emerging economies, the market is witnessing a healthy growth due to the rising penetration of global players into the organized sector and the increasing technological advancements.

Read Full Report With Table Of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/catering-services-market

As consumers are increasingly seeking healthier and fresh food in corporate offices and college campuses, leading players in the industry are introducing healthy and sustainably sourced food in their menu. In August 2018, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a leading player in the industry, announced that it is introducing innovative programs and healthier menu items across the 500 college and university campuses that it serves. These changes are in response to the rising demand from the Gen Z college students for locally sourced, fresh, and healthy meals on their campuses that are also readily available. To meet the increasing demand for sustainable food, the company has also launched Open Fields in partnership with FarmLogix to source sustainable ingredients as well as report its purchases easily. It also aims at significantly reducing single-use disposable plastics in its foodservice operations globally by 2022, with nearly 80% of its consumers attempting to limit their plastic usage.

Market Analysis by Products:

Primary Cooking Refrigeration and Ice Machines Storage and Handling Serving Equipment Food Preparation Warewashing and Sanitation

Based on product type, the global catering services equipment market can be divided into primary cooking, refrigeration and ice machines, storage and handling, serving equipment, food preparation, and warewashing and sanitation.

Market Analysis by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa are the major regional markets for catering services.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global catering services market is being driven by the rising demand for healthy and fresh food by institutions such as corporate offices, schools, and colleges, among others. The market is being aided by the implementation of stringent regulations regarding food safety and growing health consciousness among consumers. The industry is witnessing a healthy growth in the corporate sector as companies are using regular, healthy, and heavily subsidized meals as talent retention and attraction strategies. As people are becoming more averse to consuming packaged or frozen food on a regular basis, the fresh and organic food segment in the industry is projected to witness a healthy growth. The higher penetration of online payment applications in emerging economies is further pushing the market forward as the payment process is becoming more accessible and streamlined.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The report by Expert Market Research gives a detailed overview of the global and regional markets for catering services, food service, and catering services equipment for the (2015-2019) and (2020-2025) periods. The report also gives an assessment of the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the products in the global catering services equipment market. An in-depth look into the procurement strategy, cost analysis, and negotiation level has been provided within the report, as well.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Compass Group plc (OTCMKTS: CMPGY) Sodexo (TCMKTS: SDXAY) Aramark Corporation (NYSE: ARMK) ISS Facility Services Pvt Ltd.(OTCMKTS: ISSDY) AVI Foodsystems, Inc Mitie Group plc Others

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/iodentity-and-access-management-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/integrated-workplace-management-system-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com