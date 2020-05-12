Cassava Starch Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Report And Forecast 2020-2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cassava Starch Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global cassava starch market reached 6.8 million metric tons in 2019. It is further projected to see a modest growth between 2020-2025.

Starch is an essential carbohydrate for the human diet and is derived from agricultural raw materials like potatoes, wheat, maize, and others. It was first extracted by the Egyptians around 4000-3500 B.C. from wheat to be utilised as food and as binding fibres for the making of papyrus paper. Starches still find extensive application in both food and non-food application sectors. Cassava starch or tapioca is extracted from the cassava plant root. While they have similar properties to other starches, they are being preferred over other starches due to their simple and cost-effective small-scale manufacturing process.

Cassava starch finds its leading application in sweeteners due to the growing health consciousness among the consumers. They are widely used as alternatives to sucrose in soft drinks, noodles, ice creams, and bakery and pastry products, among others. In confectioneries, they act as thickening, gelling, adhesive, glazing, and texture stabilizing agents, among other similar applications. Cassava starch controls the moisture, texture, consistency and shelf stability in both food and pharmaceuticals. It is also popular as a filler in the manufacturing process of animal feeds.

Cassava Starch also finds its application in non-food sectors like textile, paper, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, and others. It is favoured in these sectors due to their diverse beneficial qualities like clarity, high purity, neutrality of taste, superior thickening properties, excellent freeze-thaw stability, and viscosity. The high viscosity of cassava starch imbibes it with excellent binding properties, making it ideal for use in the adhesive industry. Cassava starch also finds its application in the textile industry as sizing and finishing agents as well as providing sharpness and durability to the colours of the fabric.

Market Breakup by Type:

Stevia

Maple Syrup

Raw Honey

Molasses

Coconut Sugar

Others

Natural sweeteners can be divided into stevia, maple syrup, raw honey, molasses, and coconut sugar, among other types.

Market Breakup by Intensity:

High Intensity Sweeteners

Low Intensity Sweeteners

By intensity, the market can be bifurcated into high-intensity sweeteners and low-intensity sweeteners.

Market Breakup by Application:

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others

Natural sweeteners commonly find their application in food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care sectors, among others.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Retail Stores

Online Retailers

Others

Hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, retail stores, and online retailers, among others, are the major distribution channels.

Market Breakup by Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa are the major regional markets for natural sweeteners.

Key Findings of the Report:

Cassava starch accounted for 8% of the global production of starch globally, with its feedstock, cassava, being grown in nearly 90 countries.

Sweeteners is the leading application sector for cassava starch, accounting for nearly one-third of its global application.

Growing cases of diabetes will aid the growth of the artificial sweeteners market, which in turn will provide a push to the global cassava starch market.

Asia Pacific accounts for almost 75% of the cassava starch market as a leading producer of cassava.

The global cassava starch market is being driven by the growing working population and household incomes along with the increasing urbanization in India and China.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report provides the global production of starch by its feedstock.

The report offers the historical (2015-2019) & Forecast (2020-2025) consumption and production of starch, cassava starch and cassava.

It analyses the trade data for cassava and cassava starch, looking into the value and volume of the major exporting and importing countries.

It gives a detailed region-wise historical ((2015-2019) & Forecast (2020-2025) price trends for cassava and cassava starch.

The Expert Market Research report also provides the demand for cassava by its types and applications.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

TCS Tapioca Starch Industry Co. Ltd

Sunrise International, Inc

Sanguan Wongse Industries Co., Ltd

Thai Wah Public Co., Ltd. (BKK: TWPC)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM)

Tereos S.A.

Cargill Incorporated

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR)

Others

