Cashew Milk Market Growth by 2027 Involving Prominent Players Such as Forager Project, Hain Celestial Group, Pacific Foods, Plenish Cleanse Ltd., RITA Food & Drink Co.Ltd., Rude Health and Others

Cashew milk is a non-dairy beverage usually prepared by grounding whole cashews with water and other ingredients. The cashew milk has a rich flavor, uniform consistency, and high creaminess and is used in preparing a number of dishes. Consumption of cashew milk is associated with improved immunity, anti-cancer properties, better heart health, eye health, and skin health. Commercially available cashew milk is fortified with minerals and vitamins to enhance their nutrition profile. Cashew milk is also consumed as a beauty drink to enhance the health of skin and hair.

Cashew milk is marketed as being lactose-free and is increasingly used as a replacement to cow’s milk by people suffering from lactose intolerance and milk allergies. This factor is likely to contribute to the growth of the cashew milk market substantially. Besides the lactose intolerant consumer base, cashew milk is also gaining favor among the vegan population. The emerging trend of going vegan by the Millenials and Generation Z has created lucrative opportunities for cashew milk manufacturers. Cashew milk is ubiquitously used in making a number of sweet dishes in South Asia. The demand for packaged, ready-to-use cashew milk is anticipated to surge in this region owing to rapid urbanization, busy lifestyles, and an increasing number of women joining the workforce. This is likely to augment the consumption of cashew milk in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the cashew milk market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the cashew milk market in these regions.

