Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market 2023|Nokia Networks, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Edgewater Wireless Systems

Global Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Research: By Product Type (Fixed Carrier, Mobile Carrier, Third Party Carriers), By Application (Carrier Wi-Fi in 3G Networks, Carrier Wi-Fi in 4G Networks), and by End-User (Enterprise, Government) – Forecast to 2023

Market synopsis

Carrier Wi-Fi provides various functionalities such as scalability, wide area mobility, network management support, carrier grade security, integration with RAN network, support for hotspot 2.0, and quality of experience and service. These functionalities further enhance the network capability, thereby creating a market opportunity for Carrier Wi-Fi equipment market to grow in the forecast period and beyond. The major capability of carrier Wi-Fi to scale a Wi-Fi network generally needs specific functions and features such as network management and hardening of Wi-Fi networks against the interference. The carrier Wi-Fi can also maintain a session while moving between Wi-Fi access. Carrier Wi-Fi is generally used for cellular offloading. It means offloading the users from licensed telecom spectrum to free unlicensed Wi-Fi spectrum.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154424

One of the major concerns for consumers is security on open networks as well as cellular and internet service providers across the world. The major threat consumers face is the open and unprotected Wi-Fi networks in public places. The major advantage that carrier Wi-Fi offers is the carrier grade security, that means that the open and unsecured Wi-Fi network is toughened to protect it from general security threats such as virus, spam spoofing and spyware. This is further enthralling the demand of carrier Wi-Fi which is further encouraging the growth of the carrier Wi-Fi equipment market.

Brocade communications and Huawei Technologies Co. are major players that provide carrier WiFi equipment and are at the forefront of the competitive landscape. The expected revenue growth is tending to improve in the near future owing to an acceleration in the adoption of 4G dual-mode small cell and WiFi access points. Various cellular and internet service providers are allowing Wi-Fi as a deliberately important offering which is tend to enhance the company reputation and increase the sales. Carrier Wi-Fi helps enterprises in the improvement of quality of service, revenue generation and easier usability.

Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into fixed carrier, mobile carrier, and third party carriers.On the basis of application, the market is segmented into carrier Wi-Fi in 3G networks and Carrier Wi-Fi in 4G networks On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into Enterprises, IT/Telecommunication, Government, Utilities, and Residential among others.

Regional analysis

By geography, the U.S. retains the top spot in global carrier Wi-Fi market. However, Asia Pacific expects to show the fastest growth rate among all the regions. The roadmap to the growth includes popularity of carrier Wi-Fi access service as a premium service, and rise in data traffic in cellular network. Another factor such as the number of mobile users in India and China are increasing by big numbers and and is expected to reach the highest across the globe due to the growing population. With the increasing penetration of smartphones, the mobile traffic is also expected to rise in these countries, thereby creating varied opportunities for Asia Pacific to become an emerging market for carrier Wi-Fi equipment market, flagging new technological methods and techniques for telecom operators to develop.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154424

Key players

Some of the prominent players in the market include Nokia Networks (Finland), Cisco Systems, Inc (U.S.), Ericsson (Sweden), Edgewater Wireless Systems, Inc (Canada), Aruba Networks (U.S.), Ruckus Wireless, Inc (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.), Aerohive Networks (U.S.), Brocade Communication Systems, Inc among others. A lot of emerging companies and start-ups are bringing up their products and services in order to cater the ever increasing demand from consumers. The key players constantly keep innovating and investing in research and development to produce a cost effective portfolio.

Intended Audience

Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market services providers

Smart components manufacturers

Government agencies

Cloud Service providers

Electronic components manufacturers

Value-added resellers

Construction builders

Research firms

Automation & control networking technologies vendors

Designers/consultants

Component manufacturers

Home management systems (product & server providers)

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609