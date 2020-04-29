Carbon Brakes Market research to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2017 – 2025

Global Carbon Brakes Market: Overview

The carbon fibres are considered to be high performance material which are used in components or products requiring enhanced mechanical stability coupled to light weight design feature. The carbon brakes are the high performance brakes and primarily a substitute for conventional steel brakes used in aircrafts, automotive and defense applications. The carbon brakes are manufactured with composite materials wherein carbon fibres being important ingredient to withstands extreme braking conditions. Now a day’s adoption of carbon brakes in aerospace industry is at higher pace since the use of carbon brakes reduces the overall weight of the aircraft. Earlier, the light weight and high energy absorption capability of carbon brakes resulted in the high costs which in turn made them to be used in larger commercial aircrafts. But, improvements in braking systems, resulted in reduced per landing costs which placed carbon brakes to compete with steel brakes in terms of price. Such a scenario has led the carbon brakes market to grow at healthy annual rate. The global carbon brakes market is consolidated with key manufacturers of carbon brakes.

Global Carbon Brakes Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global carbon brakes market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for fuel efficient braking systems and reduced engine emissions. The carbon brakes is the perfect fit for this two needs as it drastically reduces the body weight and results in decreased fuel consumption, thus boosts global carbon brakes market. The exceptional features of carbon brakes such as high stopping power, high temperature stability, extended life span, enhanced performance, etc. also aid in driving the global carbon brakes market. The lower coefficient of thermal expansion of carbon-carbon matrix offers high heat absorption which is also a one of the factor driving the global carbon brakes market.

Global Carbon Brakes Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, carbon brakes market can be segmented as follows:-

Aerospace Regional Turboprops Commercial Jets General Aviation

Automotive

Trains

Others (Sports Equipments, heavy machinery etc.)

On the basis of distribution channel, the carbon brakes market can be segmented as follows:-

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Carbon Brakes Market: Region wise Outlook

The global carbon brakes market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The carbon brakes market in North America and Western European countries are matured owing to the presence of established players such as Honeywell International Inc, UTC Aerospace Systems, Safran S.A. etc. Also, the robust research and developments undergoing in these regions, high end technology platform places them ahead in the global competition. The aircraft fleet in Asia Pacific region is strong and also lies growth opportunities in countries such as Malaysia, China, and India etc. The investments of overseas carbon brakes manufacturers in Asia Pacific is also prominent, since they are expanding their business to cater the growing demand of carbon brakes over steel brakes. For instance, in 2015, Safran S.A. a prominent player of braking and landing systems, headquartered in France opened a new plant for carbon disks at Sendayan, Malaysia with an objective to take advantage of growing demand of carbon brakes in the region. Thus, the emerging economies are expected to fuel the demand for carbon brakes over the forecast period.

Global Carbon Brakes Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global carbon brakes market includes:

Honeywell International Inc

UTC Aerospace Systems

Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems Corporation

Safran S.A.

SGL Group – The Carbon Company

Dunlop Aerospace Braking Systems (DABS), UK

Brembo S.p.A.

Mersen

Yantai Mefine Machine Co, Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

