DelveInsight’s ‘CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma-Market Insights and Market Forecast-2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the CAR T-Cell Therapy use for Multiple Myeloma as well as the CAR T-Cell Therapy market trends for Multiple Myeloma in the 6MM i.e., United States and EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom).

The Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, CAR T-Cell Therapy market share of the various CAR T-Cell Therapies for Multiple Myeloma, the individual therapies, current and forecasted Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.

Multiple myeloma is a rare type of cancer that develops in plasma cells. The patients diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, have cancer cells which are eventually overtake the healthy plasma cells. This process depletes the body of much-needed white blood cells.

A cure for Multiple Myeloma currently doesn’t exist. However, significant research is making progressive leaps toward a treatment that eliminates the cancer entirely. None of the CAR T-cell therapies gained approval for Myeloma, however some of the late-stage potential therapies will impact the market in the near future.

Recent advancement in the upcoming therapies for Myeloma treatment with the development of CAR-T therapies will allow for greater availability of these approaches to patients. A number of new approaches are being explored to better optimize cellular therapies in myeloma.

Combinations with immunomodulatory drugs and checkpoint inhibitors may continue to enhance CAR T-cell activity, and clinical trials of these combinations are underway. The global Multiple Myeloma market is likely to be driven by the shift in the lifestyle of consumers and growing cases of plasma cancer across the globe. The rising penetration of cancer drugs including potential CAR-T therapies with their upcoming launch is expected to bode well for the growth of the global Multiple Myeloma market.

Geography Covered

• The United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom)

Study Period: 2017–2030

Multiple Myeloma Disease Understanding, Use of CAR-T Cell Therapies and Treatment Algorithm

Multiple Myeloma Overview and use of CAR-T Cell Therapies Overview

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy involves genetic modification of patient’s autologous T-cells to express a CAR, specific for a tumor antigen, followed by ex vivo cell expansion and re-infusion back to the patient. CAR T-cells are the fusion proteins of a selected single-chain fragment variable from a specific monoclonal antibody and one or more T-cell receptor intracellular signalling domains.

A CAR combines antigen-binding domains-most commonly, a single-chain variable fragment (scFv) derived from the variable domains of antibodies with the signalling domains of the TCR chain and additional costimulatory domains from receptors, such as CD28, OX40, and CD137 (Morgenstern & Irwin, 2019).

T-cell genetic modification may occur either via viral-based gene transfer methods or non-viral methods, such as DNA-based transposons, CRISPR/Cas9 technology, zinc finger nuclease (ZFN), transcription activator-like effector nuclease (TALEN), or direct transfer of in vitro transcribed-mRNA by electroporation.

Multiple myeloma is a malignant proliferative disease of plasma cells. Clonal plasma cells producing immunoglobulin, proliferate and accumulate abnormally within the bone marrow, leading to hematopoietic insufficiency and lytic bone lesions. According to WHO, in 2018, 159,985 incident cases of multiple myeloma were reported in the world.

Though some substantial improvement measures have been implemented in the therapy of multiple myeloma, this disease still remains a highly incurable fatal hematopoietic malignancy for which potentially curative and safer novel treatments are required.

Multiple Myeloma Treatment

It covers the details of conventional and current therapy available in the Multiple Myeloma market for the treatment of the condition. It also provides the country-wise treatment guidelines and algorithm across the United States and Europe.

The DelveInsight Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market report gives a thorough understanding of Multiple Myeloma by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis.

Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy Chapters

CAR T-Cell Therapy chapter segment of the Multiple Myeloma report encloses the detailed analysis of Multiple Myeloma marketed Therapy and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs based on CAR-T Cell therapies.. It also helps to understand the CAR T-Cell Therapy based clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included Therapy and the latest news and press releases for the treatment of Multiple Myeloma.

CAR T-Cell Based Emerging Therapies for Multiple Myeloma

1. bb2121: Bluebird bio/Celgene

bb2121 (also known as anti-BCMA CAR T-cells) is under development by Celgene (a BMS company) in collaboration with Bluebird bio. It is in phase III stage of development for the treatment of Multiple Myeloma.

Products detail in the report…

Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Outlook

The Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market trend of each marketed Therapy and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders.

According to DelveInsight, Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market in 6MM is expected to change in the study period 2017–2030

Market Size of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma in the 6MM is expected to be USD 3,766.4 Million in 2030

Owing to the launch of upcoming therapies, market size shall increase during forecast period (2020-2030)

Among the EU-5 countries, the Germany, France, Italy accounts for highest market size for CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma followed by UK and Spain

Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy Uptake

This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential CAR T-Cell Therapy expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017–2030. The analysis covers Multiple Myeloma market uptake by CAR T-Cell therapies; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each therapy.

This helps in understanding the CAR T-Cell Therapy with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new CAR T-Cell Therapy and allows the comparison of the therapies on the basis of market share and Size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

CAR T-Cell Therapy Pipeline Development Activities for Multiple Myeloma

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stage. It also analyses CAR T-Cell Therapy key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics for Multiple Myeloma.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing and patent details for emerging CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma.

Reimbursement Scenario in Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy

Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In report we take reimbursement into consideration to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business & price strategy.

KOL- Views

To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME’s opinion working in CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or Multiple Myeloma market trend. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis

We perform Competitive & Market Intelligence analysis of the Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that includes – SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Multiple Myeloma, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma treatment in the 6MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 6MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market

Report Highlights

In the coming years, Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the Size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence CAR T-Cell Therapy R&D activities for Multiple Myeloma. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma. Launch of emerging therapies, will significantly impact the Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel CAR T-Cell Therapies for Multiple Myeloma

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Report Insights

Therapeutic Approaches

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Analysis

Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of upcoming Therapies

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Report Key Strengths

11 Years Forecast

6MM Coverage

Key Cross Competition

Highly Analyzed Market

Drugs Uptake

CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Report Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

Market Drivers and Barriers

Key Questions

Market Insights:

What was the Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy Market share (%) distribution in 2017 and how it would look like in 2030?

What would be the Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy total market Size as well as market Size by therapies across the 6MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

What are the key findings pertaining to the market across 6MM and which country will have the largest Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market Size during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

At what CAGR, the Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market is expected to grow in 6MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

What would be the Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market outlook across the 6MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

What would be the Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market growth till 2030 and what will be the resultant market Size in the year 2030?

How would the market drivers, barriers and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and a subsequent analysis of the associated trends?

Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs and Emerging Therapies:

What are the current options for the treatment of Multiple Myeloma along with the approved therapy?

What are the current treatment guidelines for the treatment of Multiple Myeloma in USA and Europe?

What are the Multiple Myeloma marketed drugs and their MOA, regulatory milestones, product development activities, advantages, disadvantages, safety and efficacy etc.?

How many companies are developing CAR T-Cell Therapy for the treatment of Multiple Myeloma?

How many CAR T-Cell Therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of Multiple Myeloma?

How many emerging CAR T-Cell Therapies are in mid stage, and late stage of development for the treatment of Multiple Myeloma?

What are the key collaborations (Industry–Industry, Industry–Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the CAR T-Cell Therapy for the treatment of Multiple Myeloma?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging CAR T-Cell Therapies for Multiple Myeloma?

What are the global historical and forecasted market of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma?

Reasons to buy

The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market

To understand the future market competition in the Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market and Insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma in US and Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom).

Identification of strong upcoming players in market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market

To understand the future market competition in the Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy market

What is CAR T-Cell Therapy?

Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is a technique that involves genetic modification of patient’s autologous T-cells for CAR expression, specific for a tumor antigen, followed by ex-vivo cell expansion and re-infusion back to the patient.

What is forecasted CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma market size in 2030?

Market Size of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma in the 6MM is expected to be USD 3,766.4 Million in 2030.

What are the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma market drivers?

Advancements in technology, Increased collaborations and acquisitions and Competition among biotech and pharma giants are the market drivers of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma.

What are the CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma market barriers?

Adverse events and toxicity concerns, Regulatory challenges and High cost and low accessibility are the market barriers of CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma.

How many companies are developing drugs for CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma?

Celgene Corporation, Janssen Research & Development, Poseida Therapeutics, MolMed S.p.A, Cartesian Therapeutics, CARsgen Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences

What are the drugs involved in CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple myeloma?

bb2121, JNJ-68284528 (LCAR-B38M), P-BCMA-101, CAR-CD44v6, JCARH125, Descartes-08, CT053, PBCAR269A.

What is Multiple Myeloma?

Multiple Myeloma is a rare type of cancer that develops in plasma cells. The patients diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma have cancer cells that eventually supersede the healthy plasma cells. This process exhausts the much-needed white blood cells in the body.

Table of contents:

1 Key Insights

2 Executive Summary

3 CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Overview at a Glance

3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of CAR T-Cell Therapy for MM in 2030

4 CAR T-Cell Therapy Background and Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 CARs Generations

4.1.2 Genetic Engineering of T-Cells

4.1.3 How CAR T-Cell Therapy Works

4.2 The promise of CAR T-cell targeting B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) in multiple myeloma

4.3 Current challenges in CAR T

4.3.1 Therapeutic side effects

4.3.2 CAR T-cells ─ lack of success

4.4 CAR T-cell therapy: Route to reimbursement

4.5 Unmet needs

5 CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma (MM): 6 Major Market Analysis

5.1 Key Findings

5.2 Market Size of CAR T-Cell Therapy in 6MM

5.2.1 Market Size of CAR T-Cell Therapy by Therapies

6 Market Outlook

7 Emerging Drug Profiles for Multiple Myeloma

7.1 bb2121: Celgene Corporation

7.1.1 Product Description

7.1.2 Research and Development

7.1.3 Product Development Activities

7.2 JNJ-68284528 (LCAR-B38M): Janssen Research & Development

7.2.1 Product Description

7.2.2 Research and Development

7.2.3 Product Development Activities

7.3 P-BCMA-101: Poseida Therapeutics

7.3.1 Product Description:

7.3.2 Research and Development

7.3.3 Product Development Activities

7.4 CAR-CD44v6: MolMed S.p.A.

7.4.1 Product Description

7.4.2 Research and Development

7.4.3 Product Development Activities

7.5 JCARH125 (Orvacabtagene autoleucel): Celgene Corporation

7.5.1 Product Description

7.5.2 Research and Development

7.5.3 Product Development Activities

7.6 Descartes-08: Cartesian Therapeutics

7.6.1 Product Description

7.6.2 Research and Development

7.7 CT053 : CARsgen Therapeutics)

7.7.1 Product Description

7.7.2 Research and Development

7.7.3 Product Development Activities

