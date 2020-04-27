Car Rental Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% between 2020 and 2025 | ExpertMarketResearch.com

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Car Rental Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global car rental market stood at a value of around USD 124,344.7 million in 2019. The industry is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% between 2020 and 2025 to attain a value of USD 246,752.1 million by 2025.

The global car rental market is being driven by the flourishing tourism sector and the growing consumer demand for cost-effective and convenient services. The growing government regulations, coupled with the rising awareness regarding the impact of vehicular emission on the environment, is expected to aid the growth of the car rental industry globally.

North America region is one of the leading markets in the industry, within which the United States car rental market contributes significantly towards its growth. Further, Europe is expected to witness an increase in demand for such services due to the implementation of stringent government policies in the region. With the rapid advancement in technology and increasing automation, the manufacturers are focusing on providing solutions like connected vehicles and the self-serve option to customers in order to enhance their rental experience. In January 2020, Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles signed a new connected car agreement to add more than 22,000 Fiat vehicles in Avis Budget Group’s European fleet to provide enhanced on-demand car rental experience to the customers in Europe and allowing them to manage the same digitally through Avis mobile app, enabling lock/unlock technology. Such developments are expected to further aid the growth of the global car rental industry over the forecast period.

Market Breakup by Booking Type:

Offline Access

Online Access

Market Breakup by Application Type:

Leisure/Tourism

Business

Market Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Luxury/Premium Cars

Economy/Budget Cars

SUVs

MUVs

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Findings of the Report:

The global car rental market is being driven by the growth of the tourism and travel sector.

The growing global population and rising disposable incomes, particularly in the emerging economies, is providing further impetus to the market growth. The increasing popularity of online car booking/renting platforms owing to its ease of use and convenience is providing a boost to the industry.

Car rental is cost-effective and further helps in the reduction of pollution level by decreasing owned-vehicle volumetric sales, which is aiding the growth of the car rental market globally.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives a detailed analysis of the global car rental market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The report offers historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) market information for the vehicle types, booking types, application type, and regional markets for the global car rental industry.

The report also gives the regional historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) price trends of the car rental market.

It also offers an assessment of the market based on the Porter’s Five Forces model, along with providing a SWOT analysis.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Ace Rent-a-car.

Advantage Rent-a-car

National Car Rental

Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR (NASDAQ)].

Eco Rent a Car.

Enterprise Holdings Inc..

Hertz Corp. [HRI (NYSE)].

Global Cars

Localiza–Rent-a-car SA [RENT3 (BVMF)]

Europcar Group [EUCAR (EPA)]

Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

