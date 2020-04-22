Car Audio Market Growth and Price Analysis 2020-2027: Alpine Electronics, Inc., Continental AG, Clarion Co., Ltd.

APAC is projected to grow at a very high pace during the forecast period. Car audio applications in Asian economies are expected to boom at an exponential rate owing to the increasing number of car production. The sales of premium cars are also growing in the region with the rising disposable income in rapidly growing economies such as India, China, and South Korea. As a result of this, APAC has witnessed high growth in the sales of automobiles in recent times. The higher number of automobiles on the road demands for higher production of vehicles and thus present large potentials for car audio manufacturers to expand their business base in APAC region.

Car audio market is expected to grow from US$ 47,678.0 Mn in 2018 to US$ 59,383.8 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 3.3% from the year 2019 to 2027.

APAC comprises China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of APAC. The economy of the region is performing well with numerous technological and infrastructural developments. The car audio market in APAC is primarily driven by increasing disposable income and changing consumer preferences. The automotive industry in countries such as India, China, and South Korea is growing owing to the increasing manufacturing of vehicles.

A large number of car audio manufacturers, such as Sony Corporation, Pioneer, Alpine Electronics, and Focal, are present in the region. APAC. In January 2017, Sony India launched in-car audio with Android Auto & CarPlay. Such robust focus of the car audio manufacturers to strengthen their position in the region is also expected to drive the growth of the car audio market in APAC.

The List of Companies – Car Audio Market

Alpine Electronics, Inc. Continental AG Clarion Co., Ltd. Harman International Panasonic Corporation Pioneer Corporation Sony Corporation Visteon Corporation Hyundai Mobis Denso Ten

With the increasing importance of the automotive accessories' markets in APAC, especially in China and India, automakers realize that innovations in electronics can complement innovations in vehicle production, which would help gaining a competitive advantage. Therefore, automakers are focusing on integrating advanced audio solutions in vehicles, which is driving the growth of the car audio market in the region.

