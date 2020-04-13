Canned Mushroom Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global canned mushroom market size was valued at USD 7.3 billion in 2018. Shifting consumer preference towards healthy and protein rich food is a key factor driving the product demand over the forecast period. Mushroom is a potential alternative for protein supplement due to its high protein content and digestibility. As per studies, 100 grams of mushroom contain 3.1 grams of protein.

Mushroom is a rich source of various nutrients and proteins such as vitamin C, vitamin B, fiber, calcium, and minerals. In addition, 70 grams of raw mushrooms contain 2.3 grams of carbohydrate and 15 calories, thereby making it a low calorie food. Moreover, mushroom is a good source of fibers such as soluble fiber and beta glucan. In addition to vitamins and minerals, the product is found to be a rich source of antioxidants, which may help in cancer prevention. Demand for canned mushroom is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to various health benefits associated with it.

The global market is expected to witness significant growth owing to increasing demand for nutritional processed food, coupled with shifting consumer preference for healthy food products. Furthermore, advancement in packaging technologies to enhance the shelf life of the product is a key driving factor. In addition, growing demand for white, brown, and porcini mushroom is expected to fuel demand for the market over the forecast period.

Moreover, the global market is expected to witness significant growth and investment opportunities for players operating in the market, especially in Asia Pacific. Increasing demand for ready-to-cook mushroom in developed countries such as U.S., Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, and Canada is expected to provide growth opportunity for canned products over the forecast period.

Product Insights of Canned Mushroom Market

Button mushroom dominated the market, accounting for 57.7% share of global revenue in 2018. This category is one of the most popular mushroom varieties grown and consumed across the world. The production of this variety in the earlier days was limited only to the winter season, but with advancements in technology, these are produced almost throughout the year in small, medium, and large farms. Moreover, growing production in India, coupled with consumption, is expected to increase demand for canned button products.

Shiitake variety is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2025. This variety is mostly used in the preparation of various local dishes and soup in the East Asian countries. Increasing consumption of shiitake mushroom in Japan, China, and other Asian countries is expected to drive the market for canned products over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand for vegan food, coupled with growing vegan population, is a key factor driving the demand for shiitake canned mushrooms. Mushroom has a meaty flavor and texture, which is expected to gain popularity among the vegan population over the forecast period.

Application Insights of Canned Mushroom Market

The household segment led the market and held 53.9% share of global revenue in 2018. Hectic working schedule has resulted in growing demand for ready-to-cook food, which is driving the market for canned mushroom. In addition, hectic working schedule has fueled demand for convenient, protein rich, and healthy food, canned mushroom being one of them. Moreover, increasing use of mushroom in various local dishes and soup is expected to fuel demand over the forecast period.

In Germany and other European countries, mushroom is mostly used in soup and food products to enhance the nutritional content. In addition, increasing consumption owing to various health benefits and protein rich content is driving the demand for canned mushroom over the forecast period. This canned product is a rich source of various proteins, vitamins, minerals, and fibers, which provides a low calorie alternative.

Their flavor is earthy and meaty, especially Portobello and cremini variety. They can be used as a substitute for meat. Increasing demand for vegan food, coupled with growing population, is expected fuel demand for canned mushroom in the residential sector. For instance, the vegan population is rapidly growing across the globe. According to studies, in U.K, the vegan population has increased from 150,000 in 2014 to 276,000 in 2016. In addition, canned mushroom is expected to witness popularity among health conscious people and obese population owing to its rich protein content. This, in turn, is expected to fuel demand for canned mushroom over the forecast period.

The restaurants application segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2025. Use of canned mushroom in the restaurant and commercial segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Growing popularity of Chinese and Japanese food and soup is a key factor driving the demand for canned mushroom in restaurants over the forecast period.

Regional Insights of Canned Mushroom Market

Asia Pacific dominated the global canned mushroom market, accounting for 35.2% share of global revenue in 2018. The region is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. Increasing consumption of mushroom is a main factor driving the regional market over the next few years. Furthermore, presence of a large number of producers in countries such as China, India, and Japan is anticipated to increase the demand for canned mushroom over the forecast period.

North America held a significant market share in 2018. Growing awareness related to health benefits of mushroom is expected to fuel demand for canned products over the forecast period. U.S. is the largest market in North America, accounting for 75.0% share of the overall revenue in 2018. The growth is attributed to increasing consumption of functional food, coupled with rising demand for convenient food products.

Market Share Insights of Canned Mushroom Market

The global market is highly competitive in nature. Top players operating in the market include Bonduelle Group; Giorgio Fresh Co.; and B&G Foods, Inc. Some of the other players operating in the market are Costa Group.; Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.; OKECHAMP S.A.; Prochamp; THE MUSHROOM COMPANY; Shanghai Finc Food Co., Ltd.; and Dhruv Agro. Market players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to increase product offerings. Moreover, companies are focusing on expanding their production capacity and adopting innovative technologies in order to meet consumer demand for convenient packaging.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Canned Mushroom Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global canned mushroom market report on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Button

Shiitake

Oyster

Morel

Other

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Household

Restaurants

