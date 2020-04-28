CANNABIS CULTIVATION MARKET 2020 BREAK DOWN BY TOP COMPANIES, APPLICATIONS, CHALLENGES, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST 2027

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Cannabis Cultivation Market globally. This report on ‘Cannabis Cultivation Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Request Sample Copy of Cannabis Cultivation Market at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009791/

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Canopy Growth, Aphria, Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, GW Pharmaceuticals Plc., Tikun Olam, Cannabis Sativa, Inc., Canntrust, Vivo Cannabis Inc., The Cronos Group, etc.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Cannabis is a medicinal, recreational and fiber plant consisting of a psychoactive element-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). This has originated from Central Asia and now cultivated worldwide through outdoor and also indoor by hydroponic technology. The most common uses of cannabis include severe or long-term pain, nausea and vomiting due to chemotherapy (cancer treatments), and painful muscle spasms as a medical drug. These are also used to produce hemp fiber for use in paper, textiles and clothing.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The cannabis cultivation market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rising prevalence of cannabis cultivation, legalization of cannabis for medical & recreational purposes across the globe and increasing demand for marijuana-based products among patients has created numerous opportunities for new as well as existing players in the market. The tax associated with this is important for driving revenue in the consumer market and improvement of the legal cannabis market. The rapid advancement of genetic development and intellectual property of cannabis has also been the main key driver for the growth of the cannabis cultivation market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Cannabis Cultivation market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Cannabis Cultivation market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Cannabis Cultivation industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global cannabis cultivation market is segmented on the basis of type and applications. On the basis of product, the market is classified as buds, oils and tinctures. On the basis of applications, the market is classified as medical, recreational and industrial hemp.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Cannabis Cultivation market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Cannabis Cultivation market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Cannabis Cultivation Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00009791/

Thanks for reading this article; you can also customize this report to get select chapters or region-wise coverage with regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are committed to provide highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand the key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions with our market research offerings at an affordable cost.

We understand syndicated reports may not meet precise research requirements of all our clients. We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]