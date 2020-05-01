Cancer Therapeutics Market Size 2020-2025 | Worth $194,634.5 million by 2025 | Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cancer Therapeutics Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global cancer therapeutics market reached a value of USD 109,268.7 million in 2019. The market is expected to achieve USD 194,634.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% between 2020 and 2025.

The global cancer therapeutics market size is expected to expand in the coming years. The demand for cancer therapeutics is powered by the increased government spending in R&D firms. The rising occurrence of cancer worldwide also increases the growth of the cancer therapeutics industry. Based on the application, breast cancer accounts for the largest market share in 2019 and, due to its high prevalence, the form of cancer is projected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Researchers at the ICR in London have confirmed that they have discovered a way to inhibit the escape of three negative breast cancer cells, and this new approach will interrupt the main mechanism in the progression of cancer. The team used a drug named BOS172722 from Boston Pharmaceuticals to rapidly differentiate cancer cells. Such developments are expected to drive the growth of the segment. In addition, breast cancer is also identified as the most prevalent cancer in the United States, which supports the segment’s rise in the cancer therapeutics industry.

In March 2020, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), one of the key players in the industry, received a much-awaited approval for VENCLYXTO combination regime by the European Commission for patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukaemia. It is the third approval of VENCLYXTO, the first-ever B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) inhibitor. BCL-2 refers to a protein that prohibits apoptosis from occurring in cancer cells, a mechanism leading to the eventual death or self-destruction of cancer cells. VENCLYXTO is also approved for use in combination with rituximab for adult patients with CLL who have undergone at least one prior therapy and as in case of 17p deletion or TP53 mutation in adult patients who were not eligible for or failed a B- pathway inhibitor as a monotherapy in the treatment of CLL (chronic lymphocytic leukaemia).

Market Breakup by Top Selling Drugs:

Revlimid Avastin Herceptin Rituxan Opdivo Gleevec Velcade Imbruvica Ibrance Zytiga Alimta Xtandi Tarceva Perjeta Temodar Others

Market by Application:

Blood Cancer Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Prostate Cancer Cervical Cancer Head & Neck Cancer Glioblastoma Malignant Meningioma Mesothelioma Melanoma Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Key Findings of the Report:

The rising cases of cancer throughout the world is driving the growth of the global therapeutics market. The increasing cooperation among various pharmaceutical companies is further driving the market growth. The rising advancement and innovation in cancer-research sector is also driving the market growth. The growth in the geriatric population is further pushing the development of the market. The increasing demand for personalised medicine is another major demand driver for the market. The rising investment in the healthcare sector is providing further impetus to the growth of the market.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global cancer therapeutics market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the top selling drugs, application, and regional markets of cancer therapeutics. It also assesses the market based on SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS: ALPMY) Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Celgene Corporation F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (OTCMKTS: RHHBY) Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

