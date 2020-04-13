The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Camping Furniture market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Camping Furniture Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Camping Furniture market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Camping Furniture Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Camping Furniture Market

The global camping furniture market size was valued at USD 197.2 million in 2018. Increasing participation in camping and other outdoor recreational activities, especially among the millennial population, is driving the market for camping furniture over the world. Furthermore, implementation of various government initiatives aimed at increasing camping activities in the developed countries of North America and Europe has been boosting the sales of the camping furniture.

Governments of various countries in Europe provide affordable caravan and camping accommodation in order to increase the revenue of the camping industry. Furthermore, the U.S. government facilitates campsite booking through the government site at low accommodation charges as compared to the privately owned travel agencies. Governments also offer financial support for the enhancement of camping infrastructure and campgrounds. Similarly, in Western Australia, The Parks for People Caravan and Camping initiative has been enhancing the outdoor recreation industry. This initiative includes USD 21.05 million investment from 2013 to 2018 to expand and improve visitors experience in conservation reserves and national parks throughout Western Australia. It also provides affordable services such as accommodation and transportation across the state.

Over the past few years, the millennials have been opting for adventure sports and outdoor activities including camping. Similarly, older consumers are seeking for non-strenuous recreational activities. Numerous service providers have developed the programs such as Outdoorsy Camp, ESCAPE Camp, and Adult summer camps, which are exclusively for older consumers. This will encourage the older consumers to opt for outdoor activities including camping and thus, will expand the scope for the camping furniture. However, unfavorable weather conditions including extreme heat, cold, or humidity are expected to limit the camping activity and thus, in turn, will shrink the utility of various furniture.

Availability of a wide range of innovative product designs, including multifunctional and comfortable tables and chairs, has been boosting the demand for the camping furniture across the globe. Consumers preference has been shifting towards trendy and innovative furniture. As a result, manufacturers are emphasizing on the production of durable and multi-functional furniture in order to gain a competitive advantage. Importance of economical and environment-friendly raw materials, such as recycled plastic, wood, and aluminum, has been increasing among the manufacturers to produce lightweight and portable furniture for camping.

Distribution Channel Insights

As of 2018, the offline distribution channel held the largest share of more than 70.0%. Consumers prefer this distribution channel as they can physically verify the quality of furniture before buying it. Furthermore, buyers can obtain these furniture immediately without waiting for shipping. As a result, a large number of consumers prefer to buy these furniture products from brick and mortar stores.

The online channel is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2025. The e-commerce platforms offer more convenience than the physical store as they allow consumers to shop anytime, irrespective of their geographic boundaries, price, and quality comparison sheet. In addition, provision of safe shipping, sometimes free home delivery, has been playing a key role in the growth of the online channels.

Product Insights of Camping Furniture Market

As of 2018, chairs and stools held the largest share of 51.0%. Chairs and stools are one of the most essential equipment for camping. The seating comfort of the consumers depends on the quality of the chairs. These camping chairs are usually ultra-lightweight and foldable so that they can fit easily within camping bags. Thus, they provide ease of transport and convenient outdoor trip. These furniture are available at different price ranges, along with various product variants such as chairs for kids, bad backs, and backpacking. The expensive chairs offer better support, comfort, and durability, which are also suitable for tough weather conditions.

Tables are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2025. Over the past few years, this furniture product has been gaining significant importance among the campers as it provides the required surface for food preparing and dining outdoor. Tables are also used for board and card games while not serving food. Lately, furniture including portable kitchen tables have been gaining significant popularity among consumers. These camping tables are available with lower rack for storage, drink holders, wine glass holders, and multipurpose hooks.

Regional Insights of Camping Furniture Market

In 2018, Europe dominated the market for camping furniture with 35.2% share. Increased importance of outdoor recreation and nature tourism has fueled the camping furniture market growth in this region. France, U.K., Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, and Spain are among the most popular campsites in Europe. According to the German Economic Institute for Tourism (dwif), the total number of overnight stays in France, Italy, and U.K. is 109.7 million, 52.9 million, and 50.2 million respectively. Additionally, caravanning tourism has been growing remarkably in this region.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth in the upcoming years. Australia is one of the predominant markets in this region, with majority of Caravan parks located in Western Australia. The total nights spent on caravan and camping has crossed 51 million in 2018. Additionally, the number of outdoor recreational activities including camping has been increasing in the developing countries, including China, Indonesia, Thailand, and India, due to rising number of adults who are paying premium prices.

Market Share Insights of Camping Furniture Market

Major manufacturers of camping furniture include Coleman Company, Inc.; ALPS Mountaineering; Oase Outdoors ApS; Johnson Outdoors Inc.; GCI Outdoor; Kamp-Rite; Helinox; Recreational Equipment, Inc.; TREKOLOGY; Tepui Tents; and Camp Time Inc. For instance, in August 2018, Tepui Tents, a global producer of rooftop tents, launched its Tepui Camp Lounge. It includes two single chairs, one two-seater couch, one folding lounge table, and two carrying cases. The low and reclined chairs have mesh backs for ventilation and incorporated drink holders. Similarly, the two-seater couch contains more drink holders and mesh storage pockets. Over the past few years, companies have been focusing on online distribution channels considering the growing demand for it. In addition, in 2018, Oase Outdoors ApS launched an e-commerce channel to strengthen its distribution channel.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Camping Furniture Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global camping furniture market report based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Chairs & Stools

Tables

Cots & Hammocks

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Online

Offline

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Camping Furniture Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580