Butadiene Derivatives Market Segmentation Careful Study With Forecast To 2026

Scope of Butadiene Derivatives Market: Butadiene is a highly reactive colorless gas, obtained as a byproduct of the production of ethylene or propylene by selective distillation of gas oil stream. It can be liquefied below -4.0°C and can be easily polymerized in the presence of oxygen. It is easily soluble in alcohol and ether but insoluble in water. Butadiene derivatives are copolymers produced from reacting butadiene and styrene and/or acrylonitrile, which include Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR), Polybutadiene Rubber (PBR), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), and others.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

❈ Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

❈ Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

❈ Polybutadiene Rubber (PBR)

❈ Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

❈ Tires and Rubber

❈ Adhesives

❈ Paints and Coatings

❈ Footwear

❈ Others

Butadiene Derivatives Market: Regional analysis includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

