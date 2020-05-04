Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till 2020

The Report Titled on “Covid-19 Impact on Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market” which provide detailed study of impact of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the historical and present/future market data. Economic Growth, GDP (Gross Domestic Product), and Inflation are some of the elements included in this report to offer crystal clear picture of the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry at global level. This Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market report has also included a section for market dynamics that covers Drivers, Trends, Opportunities and Restraints Impacting the Growth of the industry throughout the projected period.

In this section of the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market report, has provided a detailed analysis of the top players ( Accenture, Cognizant, Genpact, IBM, TCS, HP, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini, Wipro, EXL, NTT DATA(Dell), WNS Global, Minacs, Infosys, Mu Sigma, Aegis ) operating in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry along with Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments.

There are 10 Chapters to deeply display the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market:

Chapter 1, is executive summary of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market; Chapter 2, is definition and segment of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO); Chapter 3, to show info and data comparison of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Players; Chapter 4, to explain the industry chain of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO); Chapter 5, to show comparison of regions and courtiers(or sub-regions); Chapter 6, to show competition and trade situation of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market; Chapter 7, to show comparison of applications; Chapter 8, to show comparison of types; Chapter 9, to show investment of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market; Chapter 10, to forecast Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market in the next years.

Summary of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market: Business process outsourcing (BPO) is defined as a subset of outsourcing that involves the contracting of the operations and responsibilities of a specific business process to a third-party service provider.

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) is a subset of outsourcing that involves the contracting of the operations and responsibilities of specific business related functions, typically IT related, to a third party service provider. This process usually involves multi-year, lucrative contracts between the client firm and service provider firm. Often, the employees of the service provider firm working for the client firm are incorporated in the client firm. Off-shoring, which is delegating work to a company based in another country is widely carried out by many global companies. Another similar outsourcing activity called Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) functions on similar lines with the exception that highly critical tasks that involve skill, knowledge, education and expertise are outsourced to third party service providers. Types of services carried out by BPOs include administration, finance and accounting, human resources, payment services, logistics and distribution, customer support, etc. Types of services carried out by KPO include intellectual property research for patent applications, legal and medical services, training, market research, business research, consultancy, research and development, etc. BPO finds applications in many verticals such as manufacturing, telecommunications, technology, banking, insurance and finance services, retail and healthcare among others.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ HR

☯ Procurement

☯ F&A

☯ Customer Care

☯ Logistics

☯ Sales & Marketing

☯ Training

☯ Product Engineering

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ BFSI

☯ Manufacturing

☯ Healthcare

☯ Retail

☯ Telecom

☯ Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

