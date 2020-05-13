Business Jets Market 2020:COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Forecast 2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Business Jets Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global business jets market size was valued at almost USD 24.74 billion in 2019. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to reach a value of around USD 37.13 billion by 2025.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents –

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=H&id=470

The global business jets market is driven by the rising number of high net worth individuals, upcoming new aircraft programs, and the growing fleet size. North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the business jets market due to the increasing demand from business travellers to opt for the fastest mode of transport for the conservation of time. The Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing market due to the huge potential the region offers. Emerging economies such as China and India extend several untapped and unexplored opportunities to the business jets market players.

Read Full Report With Table Of Contents –

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/business-jets-market

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) and Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) are some of the key players in the business jets industry. In February 2019, the two aviation players, Curtiss-Wright Corporation and Honeywell International Inc., partnered owing to increasing airline accident investigations, to develop an innovative way for airlines to analyse and monitor flight data. The companies will use real-time connectivity to reinvent the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder, usually called “black boxes,” for enhancing the cargo transport, commercial airline, and business jet markets.

Market Analysis by Aircraft Type:

Light Mid-Sized Large Airliners

The business jets market, on the basis of aircraft type, is divided into light, mid-sized, large, and airliners.

Market Analysis by End Use:

Private Operators

On the basis of end use, the market is bifurcated into private and operators.

Market Analysis by Systems:

OEM Aftermarket

The market is divided on the basis of systems into OEM and aftermarket.

OEM

Aerostructures Avionics Aircraft Systems Cabin Interiors

The OEM is further divided into aerostructures, avionics, aircraft systems, and cabin interiors.

Aftermarket

Aerostructures Avionics Aircraft Systems Cabin Interiors

The aftermarket is further divided into aerostructures, avionics, aircraft systems, and cabin interiors.

Market Analysis by Services:

Charter Services Jet Card Programs Debit as You Fly Program Fractional Ownership

The segmentation of the business jets market on the basis of services is into charter services, jet card programs, debit as you fly program, and fractional ownership.

Market Analysis by Platform:

Fixed Wing Rotary Wing

The market is segmented, on the basis of platform, into fixed wing and rotary wing.

Fixed Wing

Commercial General & Business Aviation Military

The fixed wing segment is further divided into commercial, general and business aviation, and military.

Rotary Wing

Civil & Commercial Military

The rotary wing segment is further divided into civil and commercial and military.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Regionally, the market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of The Report:

The global business jets market is driven by the expected increase in the number of staff and the introduction of fresh aircraft programs. The light aircraft segment is forecast to grow at the fastest rate, further aiding the market growth. The rapidly growing light aircraft segment, due to the rising use of business jets for inter and intracity transport, coupled with the increased brand marketing by the manufacturers for the product, is providing impetus to the market growth. Advancement in technology and the growing middle-class population are accelerating the market growth. The air mobility is increasing globally; as a result, propelling the global market for business jets further.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an outlook of the global business jets market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) market trends for the aircraft types, end uses systems, services, platforms, and regional markets of the global business jets market. It gives an in-depth look at the regional price trends in the global business jets market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

APG-Neuros Safran S.A. (SAF (EPA)) Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW (NYSE)) Esterline Technologies Corporation Meggitt PLC (MGGT (LON)) United Technologies Corporation (UTX (NYSE)) Eaton Corporation Inc (ETN (NYSE)) Ametek, Inc. (AME (NYSE)) Others

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/underwater-connectors-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/drone-flight-management-system-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com