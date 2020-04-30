Breast Imaging Workstation Market Demand, Competition and Companies involved, Value Chain, Opportunity Assessment 2029

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer after skin cancer, diagnosed in women in the United States. Globally, over 2 million new breast cancer cases were found in 2018. Breast imaging workstation is a medical instrument used to perform breast cancer diagnosis test known as mammography. According to American Cancer Society, in the U. S. alone around 33 million screening mammography test are performed every year. The leading industry players are focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning based 3D platforms. Need of early diagnosis and technological advancements now a days are propelling the breast imaging workstation market.

Breast Imaging Workstation Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing prevalence of breast cancer is expected to increase the growth of breast imaging workstation market. High research and development funding activities are fueling the development of advanced technologies in breast imaging workstation market. In emerging geographies huge population base and improvements in healthcare infrastructure is expected to grow the breast imaging workstation market. Lack of well-established standard framework and high cost is the biggest challenge of breast imaging workstation market.

Breast Imaging Workstation Market: Segmentation

The global breast imaging workstation market is classified on the basis of product type, technology, application, and end user.

Based on product type, breast imaging workstation market is segmented into the following:

Stand-alone System

Multimodal System

Based on technology, breast imaging workstation market is segmented into the following:

2D X-Ray Imaging

Tomosynthesis (3D) X-Ray Imaging

Ultrasound Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI)

Based on application, breast imaging workstation market is segmented into the following:

Breast Cancer Screening

Treatment Monitoring

Clinical Research

Based on end user, breast imaging workstation market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Breast Cancer Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academia and Research Laboratories

Breast Imaging Workstation Market: Overview

The breast imaging workstation market has been segmented on the basis of product type, technology, application and end user. Based on the product type, the multimodal system segment is expected to hold majority of breast imaging workstation market share due to advancement in digital imaging technologies. Based on technology, X-ray imaging techniques is expected to contribute higher marker sales revenue in the breast imaging workstation market. Based on application, breast cancer screening is the dominant segment. Recently, in the end of 2019, Candelis, Inc. launched advanced multimodal 2D and 3D breast imaging workstation. Among all end user, the hospital segment is expected to dominate the revenue share due to the highest number of patient footfall in hospital for breast cancer screening.

Breast Imaging Workstation Market: Regional Overview

North America is the most lucrative market for breast imaging workstation due to technology advancements in the U.S. and Canada. After North America, next breast imaging workstation market is Europe and East Asia due to rising prevalence. In the South Asia region, India is the major market for breast imaging workstation due to improving healthcare infrastructure. The MEA and Latin America are expected to show relatively low adoption owing to lack of availability of skilled radiologists. China, India and Brazil are expected to be the top three emerging countries for breast imaging workstation market over the forecast period.

Breast Imaging Workstation Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in breast imaging workstation market identified across the value chain include Candelis, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric, Planmed and Giotto, Fujifilm Holdings and Hitachi, Ltd., Intelerad Medical Systems, Carestream Health, American McKesson Corporation, INFINITT Healthcare and others.

The research report on breast imaging workstation market presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on breast imaging workstation market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

