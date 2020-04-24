Bread And Rolls Market Size, Share, Recent Demand, Trends, Development, Revenue and Forecast 2020-2025 by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Bread and Rolls Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global bread and rolls market reached a value of almost USD 206.03 billion in 2019. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to attain USD 238.93 billion by 2025.

The global bread and rolls market is dominated by Europe and the Americas. Within Europe, Germany serves as the European leader in the production of bread and rolls. Globally, the market is driven by the shift towards convenient food items, which are healthy as well. The demand for bread and rolls is also increasing due to the attractive offers and discounts provided by the retailers to the consumers. Artisanal bread and rolls, which are hand-made and thus, known for its freshness, is the most consumed type of bread. The USA, being one of the leading bakery product markets, is a major consumer of bread-related items. The change in consumers’ preferences has affected the industry in the region and, therefore, more gluten-free products are being manufactured. The Asia Pacific is emerging as one the fastest growing markets for the bakery products. In the Asia Pacific, the rise in incomes supported by the rapid urbanization in the region is driving the bread and rolls market with people willing to spend more on quality products.

The use of compostable material in the packaging of bread and rolls and other baked goods is emerging as a significant driver propelling the market growth. Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV (NASDAQ: GRBMF), one of the major players in the bread and rolls market, has launched the first compostable packaging for bread in Mexico in August 2019. With this innovation they assure environmental sustainability as well.

The diversification in the production of breads and other value-added products is a key factor driving the market further. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), a leading American coffeehouse chain, opened its first bakery in Seattle in 2017. The bakery features diverse and fortified bakery products for the customers, like, Italian sandwiches, breads, and others. In future, they are expected to bring this concept to Shanghai, followed by Milan, New York, and some other cities as well, thus, expanding its market.

Market Breakup by Types:

Artisanal Industrial In Store Bakery Tortilla

Artisanal bread and rolls, industrial bread and rolls, in-store bakery, and tortilla are the major types of bakery products available in the market.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channels:

Specialist Retailers Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Independent retailers Convenience stores Other

The major distribution channels for bread and rolls are specialist retailers, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, independent retailers, and online retailers, among others.

Market Breakup by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region-wise, the market can be divided into Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The market growth for bread and rolls is being aided by the increasing middle-class population and the rising disposable incomes, particularly in the developing countries. An increased consumption of packaged and ready-to-eat food is also adding to the industry growth. With the younger consumers ready to spend more on convenient food products, along with an increasing awareness about the quality products, the market is witnessing a healthy growth. An increasing demand for western cuisine, especially, in the emerging economies is further propelling the market growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global bread and rolls market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) market information for the types, distribution channels, and regional markets of bread and rolls. A thorough analysis of the regional historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) price trends has also been provided within the report. It also provides an assessment of the market based on the Porter’s Five Forces model along with a SWOT and value chain analysis.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Associated British Foods Plc. Almarai Company Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd Flowers Foods, Inc. The Pillsbury Company, LLC, California Baking Company Orlando Baking Company Klosterman Baking Company Britannia Industries Limited Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

