According to this study, over the next five years the Bowling market will register a 4.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1100 million by 2024, from US$ 870 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bowling business, shared in Chapter 3.

Bowling products are sold mainly through the following channels: Sporting Goods Retailers, Department Stores and Online Retail. And Sporting Goods Retailers was the most widely used channel which took up about 45.63% of the global total in 2018.

North America is the largest region of Bowling in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. North America market took up about 43.47% the global market in 2018, while Europe and Japan were about 29.46%, 6.76%.

Bowling is a target sport and recreational activity in which a player rolls or throws a bowling ball toward pins or another target.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Brunswick Bowling

Ebonite International

Murrey International

QubicaAMF

US Bowling

Storm Bowling

Champion Sports

KR Strikeforce

MOTIV Bowling

Parrella Company

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Bowling value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Bowling Balls

Bowling Pins

Bowling Accessories

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Sporting Goods Retailers

Department Stores

Online Retail

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Bowling consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Bowling market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bowling manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bowling with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Bowling submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points from Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Bowling by Players

4 Bowling by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Bowling Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Brunswick Bowling

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Bowling Product Offered

12.1.3 Brunswick Bowling Bowling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Brunswick Bowling News

12.2 Ebonite International

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Bowling Product Offered

12.2.3 Ebonite International Bowling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Ebonite International News

…Continue

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

