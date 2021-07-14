BONE CEMENT MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT A CAGR OF 5.4% BY 2025 | DEPUY SYNTHES, ZIMMER BIOMET, STRYKER, DJO, ARTHREX, TECRES

Sameer Joshi

Name: +912067274191

E-mail: gross [email protected]

Pune, April 06,2020 – In our examine, we have now segmented the bone cement market by kind, utility and finish person. On the idea of kind, the worldwide bone cement market is segmented into polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) cement, calcium phosphate cement (CPC) and glass polyalkenoate cement (GPC) and others. Based mostly on utility, the market is segmented into arthroplasty, kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty. On the idea of finish person, the worldwide bone cement market is categorized as hospitals, ambulatory surgical facilities and clinics.

The bone cement market is estimated to account for US$ 1414.1 Mn by the top of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 5.4% throughout the forecast interval from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 927.3 Mn in 2017.

The expansion of the bone cement market is primarily attributed to the rising geriatric inhabitants, rising prevalence of osteoporosis, and speedy progress within the variety of varied orthopedic procedures comparable to arthroplasty, kyphoplasty. As an illustration, based on the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, in 2014, 4.7 million Individuals have been residing with synthetic knees. As well as, 1.5% and 0.8% of American inhabitants had Whole Knee Alternative (TKR) and Whole Hip Alternative respectively. That is anticipated to drive the expansion of this market within the coming years. Nevertheless, rising use of substitutes to cut back the complication related to the usage of bone cement can hamper the expansion of this market at a sure extent.

Get the Pattern Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/pattern/TIP00003771

The important thing gamers on this market are majorly targeted on varied strategic progress approaches comparable to new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions to determine a powerful foothold within the bone cement market. As an illustration, in January, 2018, Tecres S.p.A introduced the launch of Vancogenx HV. Vancogenx HV is a excessive viscosity bone cement, which is preloaded with gentamicin and vancomycin. The launch of the product has widened the product providing of the corporate. Nevertheless, availability of different and cementless orthopedic procedures could restrain the expansion of the market throughout the forecast interval.

North America is anticipated to carry a major share within the world bone cement market, owing to numerous components comparable to rising variety of orthopedic surgical procedures and the rising technological developments in healthcare. The demand for bone cement is anticipated to extend at a substantial fee in Asia Pacific area throughout the forecast interval. Rising geriatric inhabitants and rising variety of surgical procedures in hospitals and ambulatory surgical facilities are the main components driving the expansion of this market on this area.

The marketplace for bone cement consists of well-established gamers throughout the globe. Among the outstanding gamers on this market are DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, DJO International, Arthrex, Inc., Tecres SpA, Heraeus Holding, and Teknimed, OsteoRemedies, LLC.

Desk of Contents:

Report Introduction GLOBAL BONE CEMENT MARKET – KEY TAKEAWAYS 19 GLOBAL BONE CEMENT MARKET – MARKET LANDSCAPE 22 GLOBAL BONE CEMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 35 BONE CEMENT MARKET – GLOBAL ANALYSIS 38 BONE CEMENT MARKET – GLOBAL REGULATORY SCENARIO 42 BONE CEMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – TYPE (US$ MN) 52 GLOBAL BONE CEMENT MARKET ANALYSIS– BY APPLICATION 57 GLOBAL BONE CEMENT MARKET ANALYSIS– BY END USER 61 NORTH AMERICA BONE CEMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 65 EUROPE BONE CEMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 74 ASIA-PACIFIC BONE CEMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 83 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BONE CEMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 92 SOUTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA BONE CEMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 101 BONE CEMENT MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES 107 APPENDIX 141

Buy Full Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/purchase/TIP00003771

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one cease store of market analysis reviews and options to numerous corporations throughout the globe. We assist our purchasers of their resolution assist system by serving to them select most related and price efficient analysis reviews and options from varied publishers. We offer finest in school customer support and our buyer assist staff is all the time accessible that will help you in your analysis queries. Our dedication to customer support is finest exemplified by free analyst assist that we provide to our purchasers which units us other than another supplier.