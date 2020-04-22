Body Fat Measurement Market Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘Body fat measurement Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, and End User.’ The global body fat measurement market is expected to reach US$ 1,078.99 in 2027 from US$ 584.50 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global body fat measurement market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

Leading companies operating in the body fat measurement market are Beurer GmbH, Omron Healthcare, Tanita, Inbody Co. Ltd., General Electric Company, DMS Imaging, Hologic Inc, Cosmed srl, Exertech, Accufitness, LLC, among others.

The global body fat measurement market, based on the product, is segmented into bioimpedance analyzers, body fat skinfold calipers, air displacement plethysmography, and dual energy X-Ray absorptiometry. In 2019, the bioimpedance analyzers segment accounted for the largest market share in the global body fat measurement market. There is a broad spectrum of the utilization of bioimpedance in healthcare facilities such as disease prognosis and monitoring of vital body status. Bioelectric impedance body fat monitors are widely available for home use and at health clubs and use a low voltage electric current. Therefore, with such an extensive application, it will increase its demand in the forecast period. These factors are projected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. The end user segment is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and fitness centers.

On the basis of end-user, the body fat measurement market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics and fitness centers. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, however, fitness clubs segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Product launches and FDA approvals strategy is commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand. This strategy is most commonly adopted by the market players in order to expand its product portfolio.

The market players operating in the body fat measurement market adopt the strategy of collaborations to enlarge customer base across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally.

